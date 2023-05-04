Medicinal cannabis: An effective alternative for alleviating cancer pain

According to a study, medicinal cannabis can help patients use fewer medications and lessen the amount of cancer-related discomfort they experience.

The findings of multi-center registry research were published online in BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care. Researchers concluded that it's a safe alternative to conventional medications for pain management after studying 358 cancer patients.

The results led the researchers to surmise that medicinal cannabis is a secure and helpful treatment when traditional medications cannot help relieve cancer pain.

What is the study about medicinal cannabis?

Cancer impacts quality of life for the patient and loved ones, too. (Image via Pexels/Thirdman)

According to the study, two-thirds of people with severe or terminal illnesses and more than half of patients receiving anticancer treatment report experiencing pain. For pain management, strong opioids, as well as other medications like anti-inflammatory and anticonvulsant treatments, are frequently administered.

However, the researchers note that one in three patients still experience pain, in addition to the side effects of opioids, which also include nausea, drowsiness, constipation and respiratory depression.

They, therefore, sought to determine whether medicinal cannabis may safely and effectively treat cancer pain while minimizing the use of other medications like opioids.

Is cancer painful?

There are different therapies to help in cancer treatment. (Image via Unsplash/ National Cancer Institute)

Millions worldwide are afflicted by the crippling disease of cancer, and one of its most prevalent symptoms is pain. Cancer itself, cancer treatments and other medical disorders that may arise as a result of the disease can all contribute to cancer pain.

Cancer patients' quality of life may be significantly impacted by the acute and challenging pain they may experience. While conventional pain management techniques, like opioids, can be effective, they also carry risks and side effects.

As a result, interest in complementary pain management techniques, like medicinal cannabis, is growing.

How does medicinal cannabis help in combating cancer pain?

The endocannabinoid system in the body interacts with more than 100 cannabinoids found in the medicinal cannabis plant to create a variety of effects, including pain alleviation. Tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol are the two major cannabinoids in cannabis.

Inflammation reduction is one of the key ways medicinal cannabis reduces cancer pain. Although it's a normal reaction to injury or infection, inflammation can also exacerbate pain. According to research, cannabinoids contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help people feel less pain and live better overall.

What is the best pain relief for cancer?

The optimal method of pain treatment for cancer patients varies depending on a number of variables, including the type and stage of the disease, location and intensity of pain, and patient's general condition and medical history.

However, there are many methods for managing pain associated with cancer that are frequently used, like:

Opioids: These potent analgesics block the sense of pain by attaching to opioid receptors in the brain and spinal cord. Although opioids are frequently used to treat severe pain, they also carry a risk of unpleasant side effects like constipation, nausea and sleepiness.

Opioids can be beneficial for cancer treatment. (Image via Unsplash/National Cancer Institute)

Radiation therapy: This treatment uses high-energy radiation to reduce tumors or kill cancer cells, which can help ease the pain brought on by cancer that has metastasized to the bones and other tissues.

Chemotherapy: By using potent medications to kill cancer cells, this treatment helps lessen discomfort brought on by cancer that has spread to other body parts.

Additionally, medicinal cannabis can help with other cancer-related symptoms like nausea and vomiting that can come from chemotherapy and other cancer treatments. Patients may be better able to control their pain and other cancer-related symptoms by minimizing these symptoms.

