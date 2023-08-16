Meet the Colorado Mother Microdosing on Psychedelic Mushrooms to Feel More Stable

A 44-year-old mother from Colorado has reportedly admitted to ABC News to microdosing or taking minimal quantities of psychedelic mushrooms to feel more “present.” Tracy Tee, who had not tried psychedelic mushrooms before, recently found out that “shrooms” worked like “magic” when taken in microdoses. She has said that she now microdoses on them to feel more stable and aware of the present moment.

Psychedelic or “magic” fungi possess the hallucinogenic and the psychoactive compound psilocybin. The compound, in recent years, has been considered a potential element for treating a number of mental disorders. This includes depression, eating disorders, long-term symptoms of COVID, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Although these agents are banned in most states over the country, places like Colorado have decriminalized their use. According to Tee, her experience with the mushrooms was the “most beautiful” that she has had.

44-Year-Old Mother Finds Relief in Magic Mushrooms

There have been conflicting findings in the study of psychedelic fungi. (Image by Marek Piwnicki via Pexels)

According to what Tee shared with ABC News, she found “relief” in trying these psychoactive agents that she had on an excursion with other parents. These psychedelic fungi allegedly make her feel more rooted in the “present” moment at her home than most other things.

For the Colorado mother, the psychedelic fungi have been the most “confirming” and “joyful” experience. These can help the user to shift their mood to a more stable place.

Tracy Tee has also launched a private and exclusive forum for other moms called “Moms on Mushrooms.” This forum promotes the safe use of psychedelic drugs and strives to destigmatize their use as parents.

Tee firmly advocates the practice of microdosing on these psychedelic agents, claiming that they can help mothers be aware and show up at important events and situations. She addresses that there is “a lot of fear” surrounding the use of these substances and that it is important to have an understanding of the intention behind doing them.

Effects of Psychedelic Mushrooms

Some studies link psychedelic fungi with an increasing risk of anxiety and heart disease. (Image by Andreu Garcia via Pexels)

Microdosing on psychedelic fungi as a new trend is seeing a rise lately. This is emerging amid research that this ex-party drug could be used as a treatment for mental disorders. However, several findings have shown conflicting results, while some have also labeled the benefits provided by these psychoactive agents as the consequence of the placebo effect.

Certain studies have also shown such fungi to be a factor that increases anxiety in some people. They are also associated with an elevated risk of serious health issues. According to some experts, frequent stimulation of serotonin receptors that the psychoactive drug causes could potentially lead to an overgrowth in the tissue in the heart valve. This could lead to the emergence of valvular heart disease.

Since a definite finger cannot be placed on the kind of effects psychedelic mushrooms have, it becomes all the more necessary to be careful while consuming these agents. It might provide a quick stimulation that increases your awareness of your surroundings.

However, especially for those with existing mental health complications, it is increasingly important to consult an expert before going on such substances.