Melanin for skin: What are its pros and cons?

In both humans and animals, melanin stands as the natural pigment dictating the hues of our hair, skin, and eyes. This intricate process is orchestrated by specialized cells known as melanocytes.

Contrary to common belief, individuals with darker and lighter skin possess an equal number of melanocytes in their bodies. The differentiating factor lies in the varying amounts of melanin production. Melanin not only imparts pigmentation but also serves as a crucial shield against harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Genetics primarily govern the quantity of melanin our bodies generate. The levels are directly influenced by the melanin content in our parents. Consequently, reduced melanin production by melanocyte cells results in lighter skin, hair, and eyes, and vice versa.

Melanin is usually found in parts of our eyes (including pupils and iris), in our hair, in the inner part of our ear, and in the deepest layer of our skin. Though most of us know melanin to be a single pigment, there are three types of melanin.

Eumelanin: These pigments are usually responsible for setting up the dark tones in our body, especially brown and black. Hence, they are mostly present in our hair, eye pupils, and on the darkest corners of our skin, such as knees, and armpits.

Pheomelanin: These pigments are responsible for creating lighter shades such as pink, red, and yellow, and are generally present in our lips and nipples.

Neuromelanin: This third type of pigment is not responsible for our physical appearance. They are present in our brains and give the colors of neurons, which are generally responsible for sending signals through the body.

(Image via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

The process of melanin production begins when the cells called melanocytes produce organelles called melanosomes, which then synthesize eumelanin and pheomelanin, which is then distributed throughout the body. Though melanin levels in one's body are primarily determined by our genetics, factors such as exposure to UV light, inflammation, hormones, age, and other skin pigmentation disorders can be some of the reasons, for changing the amount of melanin production in our skin.

Melanin for Skin: What are its benefits?

(Image via Pexels/Oleksandr P)

Melanin not only gives pigmentation to our skin but also has biological roles. It can protect our body in a couple of ways.

Protection from ultraviolet (UV) rays: Constant exposure to UV rays damages our epidermis — the outer layer of skin. If that persists for a long time, it can lead to severe diseases such as skin cancer. Melanin protects this layer of our skin by spreading out to prevent harmful rays such as UVA, UVB, and UVC from damaging the deeper layers of our skin. This is generally known as 'tanning'.

Reactive oxygen species (ROS): These molecules are the byproducts of cells' natural processes, that can contribute to oxidative stress, and can lead to cellular damage, which builds up to premature aging, stress, diabetes, and even cancer. Melanin works as an antioxidant by finding these molecules and getting rid of them before they can do further damage.

It is also believed that melanin protects the linings of our liver and intestine and even helps our immune system. However, more research is yet to be done.

Conditions Related to Melanin for Skin

There are a couple of skin conditions that may happen if people have low melanin skin. These include:

1) Vitiligo:

Vitiligo (Image via Pexels/Ron Lach)

When someone loses too many melanocytes, reducing melanin for skin in the body, small smooth patches start to appear on the skin, and then start to spread. This condition is known as vitiligo. There is no complete cure for vitiligo, but different types of diagnosis are present including dyes, UV light therapy, light-sensitive medicines, etc. Vitiligo affects between 1% to 2% of people around the world.

2) Albinism:

Albinism (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

This is a rare condition that happens due to the presence of very little melanin in the skin. Here, the patient's hair turns white, blue eyes, the skin turn pale, and also suffers from vision problems. The skin, in this case, turns highly sensitive, and hence is prescribed to wear sunscreen with a good SPF.

3) Parkinson's Disease:

Parkinson's Disease (Image via Pexels/Thirdman)

Among normal people, the amount of neuromelanin increases as we grow older. But in some cases, it begins to decrease which imbalances the coordination between mind and body. This is known as Parkinson's disease.

4) Melasma:

Melasma (Image via Pexels/Chermiti Mohamed)

Just like Vitiligo, in this condition, the person gets brownish patches on the face, especially around cheeks, chin, nose bridge, forehead, and upper lip. Research says that Melasma is mainly caused by hormonal imbalance, using birth control pills, or spending too much time under the sun.

5) Weak Vision and Hearing Loss:

Melanin is responsible for Vision and Sight (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

The presence of melanin plays a very important role in our vision and hearing. If someone's body is producing less melanin for skin, than the organs need to sustain then, the person will suffer from hearing and visual loss.

(Image via Pexels/Armin Rimoldi)

Melanin for skin is not merely a pigment; it is a dynamic element with multifaceted implications for our health. As our bodies naturally produce melanin in response to sun exposure which can lead to cellular damage and skin cancer. It is essential for vision, hearing, and overall well-being.