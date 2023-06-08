Memory Loss From Depression: Piecing Together the Puzzle

Determining the impact of memory loss from depression is a complex task. However, there is a positive correlation between the two. It is important to note that depression has effects not only psychologically, but also physically.

People who suffer due to memory loss from depression often have trouble remembering things, which can have a big impact on their daily lives and general health. Major Depressive Disorder is mostly known for its emotional and mood-related symptoms, but the cognitive problems it causes are often missed out.

The link between depression and cognitive effects is very common. (Image via Rawpixel/ Rawpixel)

Depression and Memory Loss: Exploring the Link

Unlike the prevalent stereotypes, there are clear physical effects to psychological problems. (Image via Pexels/ Pavel

Depression is a common mental illness that affects millions of people all over the world. Recent study has shed light on the often-overlooked effects of memory loss from depression. Some of the most common signs of depression are feeling sad all the time, losing interest in things, have difficulty maintaining attention and focus, and changing the way you eat or sleep.

Memory loss from depression has pervasive effects. It has been shown to negatively impact different kinds of memories. Some studies have shown that people with depression have a hard time remembering declarative and autobiographical memories.

Also, people with depression have been shown to do badly on tests that involve pattern recognition. This means that they are less able to remember similar events and other stimuli. This happens when an older person gets lost or can't remember where they've been when asked. These tests typically represent everyday life activities. A low score on these activities would idicate a higher impact on recall and recognition.

Depression Can Cause Memory Loss: How Does It Manifest?

Memory loss from depression can influence your mood, thoughts, and behavior. (Image via Rawpixel/ rawpixel)

The studies conducted on the causes of depression give more insight that memory loss from depression is quite probable. People with depression or psychotic sadness are more likely to have problems with their cognitive functions, especially in the parts of the brain that help make memories.

It is well known that students with depression are more likely to forget things. Because learning settings like schools require making new memories all the time, these are the best places to watch people with depression lose their memories.

Especially in the classroom, problems with short-term memory are more obvious. Students often feel overwhelmed, tired, worried, or burned out, which can lead to these problems. When this happens, worrying makes it harder for short-term memory to work. The brain becomes more concerned with staying alive and less concerned with remembering things.

We all are aware of the effects stress has on our cognitive functions. In a similar way, when an individual has depression, their brain is likely to experience additional strain in managing cognitive functions. Memory loss from depression can have similar manifestations as stress on our bodies.

Managing Memory Loss From Depression

Memory loss from depression can impact your ability to function in a day. (Image via Rawpixel/ Rawpixel)

Not much research has been done on how to help depressed people who are losing their memories. Some people can stop losing their memories if they get help for their sadness.

The best way to mange depression and memory loss is to set up meetings with a healthcare provider who can talk about treatment options that are right for you and help you track and analyze changes over time. Also, having a strong network of family and friends is a great way to help inspire and encourage your loved ones while they are getting better.

A clear differentiating feature between individuals with and without dementia or difficulties in memory is not a high-order task, but exercising mentally. Do things like puzzles, reading, learning new skills, or playing memory games that help your brain and mind work better. These things can help keep your mind busy and may help your memory in the long run.

To answer the question "does depression cause memory loss?" we need more in-depth research and evidence. If you think you may have lost your memory due to depression, it is important to get help as soon as you notice any signs. Don't wait until the problem gets worse before addressing it. The first thing you should do is meet with a mental health expert.

It's important to remember that these issues with memory are often temporary and usually get better when the condition is treated properly. Memory loss from depression can make it hard to pay attention to details and stay on task. When your mind is full of negative thoughts or you feel stressed out, it can be hard to remember things or make new memories.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

