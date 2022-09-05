Michal Krizo’s Diet & Fitness Plan That Helps Him Prepare For Bodybuilding Competition

Michal Krizo, a rising star in the bodybuilding world, has been making waves for a while. He boasts an envious physique, and thanks to his YouTube channel, we now have first-hand information regarding his diet. Krizo has shared his eating routine and diet as he prepares for his next competition.

He has garnered quite a reputation for his size, earning the respect of many bodybuilding veterans. Jay Cutler, one of the most iconic bodybuilders of all time, has said that Krizo has the 'craziest arms' he has ever seen, and Krizo's muscle fibers are unlike anything in today's generation.

On that note, let's have a look at Krizo's diet and fitness plan:

Michal Krizo's Bodybuilding Diet and Fitness Plan

In a YouTube video, Krizo opened up about his daily eating schedule:

"These days, it’s 6 big meals plus one meal is a post-workout protein shake that’s always 70 grams of protein powder. For what I eat, the first meal of the day is always 120g of rice porridge and 75g of protein powder. The second meal is 10 whole eggs plus 50g of ham. The third meal is 300g of cod plus 120g of rice porridge with 30g of protein powder."

He continued:

"Then I work out after the 3rd meal. Usually, 2 hours after the meal, I eat at 1 pm and then train at 3 pm. I have the protein shake after the workout which is 70g of protein powder. I have the next meal when I come home, same meal as I had before the workout. So, that’s 300g of cod, 120g of rice porridge, and 30g of protein powder."

Krizo talked about his next meal:

"The next meal is the same again just instead of the 120g of rice porridge. I eat 120g of buckwheat porridge, with 30 grams of protein powder. And the last meal, the 6th meal is either 2 quarks (low-fat curd cheese) with some peanut butter, usually, 40g of peanut butter into the 500g of quark, or I have one 250g quark and flavored protein milk they sell in Lidl supermarket. There’s 35g of protein in one portion, it’s a shake with no sugar, that’s all."

Such a vast sea of information directly from the bodybuilder himself is pretty astounding. Looking at his routine, it's pretty easy to follow, as there's a lot of information to digress.

Krizo eats six big meals a day. While eating six smaller portions is getting common, six big meals is unheard of. Yet, it isn't surprising looking at his size. What's really shocking is the fact that Krizo consumes roughly six scoops of whey protein a day. Yes, six.

That's 180 grams of protein just from his shakes. For most people, that's enough for the day. However, Krizo doesn't stop at that. After a dozen eggs, some more fish, cod, to be precise, rice pudding, and loads of peanut butter, Krizo calls it a day.

Takeaway

Michal Krizo is one of the biggest, most impressive bodybuilders right now. He boasts a combination of supreme genetics and metabolic capacity, coupled with his insane workouts and diet.

It takes a lot to maintain a physique like his, and he certainly makes sure he keeps getting bigger and stronger.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

