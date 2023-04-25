Microdermabrasion: The industry secret to glowing skin

If you're tired of dull and uneven skin, microdermabrasion could be the answer you're looking for. This non-invasive cosmetic procedure is a popular way to improve skin texture and appearance without the need for surgery or extensive downtime.

In this article, we cover everything you need to know about this procedure, including its benefits, different types and what to expect during and after treatment.

What is microdermabrasion?

The treatment can help improve appearance of skin (Image via Freepik/Kroshka Nastya)

It's a cosmetic procedure that involves the use of a device to exfoliate the outermost layer of skin. This device typically uses tiny crystals or a diamond-tipped wand to remove dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin underneath.

The procedure is usually performed on the face but can also be done on other parts of the body, like the neck, chest and hands.

How does microdermabrasion work?

During this treatment, the device is passed over the skin, creating a gentle vacuum effect that removes the dead skin cells. The treatment is painless and typically takes between 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the size of the area being treated.

It's important to note that it only removes the outermost layer of skin, so it's not suitable for treating deep wrinkles, scars or other more severe skin conditions.

Benefits of microdermabrasion

There are numerous benefits to this procedure, including:

Improving skin texture and tone

Reducing appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Diminishing appearance of acne scars and other types of scars

Smoothing out rough or uneven skin

Minimizing appearance of pores

Enhancing effectiveness of skincare products by allowing them to penetrate deeper into the skin

Different types of microdermabrasion

Diamond microdermabrasion uses a diamond-tipped wand to exfoliate. (Image via Freepik/Kroshka Nastya)

There are two main types of microdermabrasion: crystal and diamond. Crystal type involves the use of a device that sprays tiny crystals onto the skin to exfoliate it, while diamond type uses a diamond-tipped wand to remove dead skin cells.

Both types of microdermabrasion are effective and safe, but some people prefer diamond type because it's less messy and doesn't involve the use of crystals.

Preparing for a microdermabrasion facial

Before you undergo such a treatment, avoid using any exfoliating skincare products or treatments for at least one week. You should also avoid sun exposure and tanning beds for at least 24 hours before the treatment.

It's important to tell your healthcare provider about any medications you're taking, as some medications can increase risk of complications.

It's a relatively painless procedure with no downtime. (Image via Freepik/Kroshka Nastya)

Improves skin texture and tone: It can improve texture and tone of skin by removing dead skin cells and stimulating collagen and elastin production. That can help reduce appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and acne scars.

Reduces hyperpigmentation: It can help reduce hyperpigmentation, which is the darkening of the skin in certain areas. It can also reduce appearance of age spots and sun damage.

Treats acne: It can help treat acne by unclogging pores and removing dead skin cells, which can contribute to breakouts. It can also reduce appearance of acne scars.

Improves absorption of skincare products: It can help improve absorption of skincare products by removing dead skin cells that can block pores. That can help the skin better absorb active ingredients in your skincare products.

Safe for all skin types: It's a safe and effective treatment for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It's non-invasive and doesn't require any downtime, making it a convenient option for people with busy schedules.

It's a safe and effective treatment for achieving healthier-looking skin. It can improve the texture and tone of skin, reduce hyperpigmentation and acne, and improve absorption of skincare products.

Whether you opt for the standard treatment or a facial, you can expect to see significant improvements in your skin's overall health and appearance.

