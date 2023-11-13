Millionaire Bryan Johnson takes 111 pills a day and wears a 'jet pack' to bio-hack his body into aging backward

Bryan Johnson, a millionaire gave an interview to TIME recently and said that he takes 111 pills a day to reverse his biological age.

He also claimed to use various electronic devices to track the biological processes in his body. For example, he wears a baseball cap that projects a red light onto his scalp.

He also collects his own stool samples for analysis. Furthermore, Johnson sleeps with a 'tiny jet' pack attached to his penis to track his night-time erections.

Why millionaire Bryan Johnson takes 111 pills daily?

Bryan Johnson takes several supplements daily. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Johnson wants to reverse biological aging in his body and aims to get his 46-year-old organs to function like 18-year-old's.

He eats his dinner at 11 am. He starts the day with a "green giant" smoothie, which includes collagen, spermidine and creatine, according to the Fortune report. According to reports, he's worth $400 million.

Bryan Johnson claims that these pills help him reverse the biological process of aging, hence helping him stay young for longer. Monitoring his body processes helps him understand his body's requirements, helping him plan his meals and supplement intake accordingly.

Johnson made his fortune in his 30s when he sold his company Braintree Payment Solutions to EBay for $800 million in cash. He told podcast host Steven Barnett:

"Everyone should know these three things: (how) much you weigh, how fast you're aging, and the duration of your nighttime erections."

He added:

'This data is really important because it represents psychological health and sexual health."

He also drives his electric Audi extremely slowly, around 16 miles per hour on the streets of Los Angeles. According to the TIME report:

"Driving is the most dangerous thing we do. What would be more beautiful irony than me getting hit by a bus and dying?"

He even swapped his blood with his teenage son to help him reverse his aging. According to the aforementioned Fortune report, he takes daily body fat scans and routine MRIs, monitored by a team of 30 doctors. His team of doctors calls this plan the "Project Blueprint".

When asked about cardiovascular health, Bryan Johnson said:

"Cardiovascular health (for people are not familiar) you can go to the gym and build big biceps or whatever, but people are not familiar that nighttime erections are actually a meaningful health indicator."

It's not known whether these practices help reverse age or not. Bryan Johnson's way of tackling premature aging is controversial and is heavily debated online.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

