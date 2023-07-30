MIT researchers invent wearable ultrasound device to detect breast cancers early

In breast cancer, the cells of the area multiply beyond control and form a lump of tissues giving rise to tumors.

The cancer affects one out of three women (about 30% of the population) in the United States every year, according to the American Cancer Society. Although extremely rare, breast cancer affects males, too, affecting one in 833 men in the country.

MIT researchers have now invented a wearable device for early detection of breast cancer. Before that, let's understand the importance of early detection of this cancer type.

Importance of early detection in breast cancer

If identified early, patients have a 100 percent chance of survival, but late detection reduces the probability to 25%.

For people who undergo routine mammograms, there are chances that some tumors could go undetected between two scans. That increases the risks of contracting the condition, slowing down the treatment process and also reducing the chances of survival.

Hence, academics at MIT have developed a device which can make early detection of breast tumors. Let's know more about the device.

What is the new device that can detect breast cancer?

The new wearable ultrasound gadget designed by a group of experts at MIT is capable of detecting breast tumors at an early stage. That allows quicker action in terms of treatment and consequently leads to higher rates of survival.

The contraption, bearing resemblance to a honey comb, is designed to sit comfortably over the breasts while wearing a specially designed bra. That's possible due to the presence of powerful magnets in the tool, which holds it together in place.

The patch has an ultrasound tracker which takes images of the breast tissue from multiple angles. According to researchers, the images attained are comparable to professional scans taken during medical examinations.

Speaking about the device, Canan Dagdeviren, associate professor, MIT Media Lab and senior author of the study says:

“We changed the form factor of the ultrasound technology so that it can be used in your home. It’s portable and easy to use and provides real time, user-friendly monitoring of breast tissue.”

According to the analysts, what makes this device a potent one is the fact that it can be used again and again over time. It can also come in handy for those who are unable to step out of their homes multiple times to get breast scans done.

Following their latest invention, the researchers hope to extend their research to include scanning other parts of the body, too.