Morgan Wallen cleared to sing again after weeks-long vocal rest

American country singer Morgan Wallen has been cleared to talk and sing after weeks-long vocal rest.

In May, the 30-year-old singer said that he had vocal fold trauma. Due to the trauma, several of his shows remained postponed, including two in Pittsburgh. Both Pittsburgh shows scheduled for June 14 and 15 were rescheduled for late August, as Wallen was advised to be on six weeks of vocal rest by doctors.

‘We back’ – Morgan Wallen shares his comeback on Instagram

Wallen announced his comeback on Instagram story. (Photo via Instagram/morganwallen)

On Tuesday, the “whiskey glasses” singer posted an Instagram story, where he shared that he's now cleared to sing and talk again by his doctor. He shared a picture of himself sitting and relaxing on a boat. Morgan Wallen captioned the story,

"The doc cleared me to talk and sing..we back."

Wallen is yet to announce when he will be back on back on stage again, though.

What happened to Morgan Wallen?

On May 9, the ‘last night’ singer announced that he had vocal fold trauma. Wallen revealed the injury in an Instagram video. He said:

"I'm just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt voice center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible."

Morgan Wallen advised six weeks vocal rest

Morgan Wallen had a vocal fold trauma. (Photo via Instagram/morganwallen)

In the video, the ‘cover me up’ singer also said:

"So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm going to do. They don't want me to talk at all, but they said that if I need to it's OK for something like this."

The singer concluded:

"I’ll see you soon, and I’ll be back better than ever."

Due to his vocal rest, Morgan Wallen missed the Academy of Country Music Awards, where he was scheduled to perform but did not do his festival performances.

Wallen first revealed about vocal fold trauma on April 23 after calling off his show, minutes before he was set to perform in Mississippi. The singer then announced that subsequent shows in Illinois, Nebraska and Michigan would also be postponed.

On May 4, Wallen performed in Florida, following which, he went on a week-long vocal rest.

What is vocal fold trauma?

Vocal fold trauma is a vocal cord injury or strain. It occurs when the vocal cords and muscles get injured through overuse. In most cases, it's caused by improper and excessive use of the voice, but it can also be caused as a major side effect of laryngitis.

Vocal cord strain or fold trauma is a common condition that generally affects people who use their voices excessively and regularly for recreation and work. These include singers, public speakers, actors and voice-over artists.

What are the symptoms of vocal cord damage?

Major symptoms of vocal cord damage include:

hoarseness or choppy voice for more than two weeks

pain in the throat when speaking

lump in the throat

unclear sounding speech

changes in voice pitch

Vocal rest for singers is important, as it helps relax the muscles in the throat while also providing the vibrating edges time to rebuild and function. Before his rest, Morgan Wallen postponed four of his shows. Wallen’s first scheduled show that was postponed is now set for June 22 in Chicago.

