Morgan Wallen Health Update: How Is He Doing Now?

Morgan Wallen, the 29-year-old country singer, is making headlines once again, but this time it's about his health.

Fans were concerned when Wallen abruptly canceled his April 23 concert in Missouri, citing "losing my voice" and "doctor-ordered vocal rest."

But what is the latest update on his health? Let's find out.

Wallen Addresses Fans About Concert Cancellation

After canceling his show, Wallen took to Instagram to apologize to his fans who were impacted by the last-minute cancellation and assure them that he was doing his best to get back on his feet.

"What’s up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, [Florida]," Wallen said in a video shared on his Instagram Story on May 4.

"We are going to play a show tonight — and all weekend. I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent, but I’m doing a lot better."

Wallen also addressed those who were expecting to see him perform at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, last month before he pulled out of the

Morgan Wallen Returns to the Stage

Wallen kept his promise to his fans and returned to the stage at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Footage of Morgan Wallen singing his hit song "You Proof" was uploaded on the venue's social media account.

Wallace back on stage after his break (Image via Instagram/Morgan Wallace)

The singer's return comes after a fan filed a class action lawsuit on April 25, alleging that the Missouri venue promised to give refunds, but she had yet to be "issued" her money back.

However, the complaint was quickly dismissed without prejudice.

Controversy Surrounding Wallen's Canceled Show

The controversy surrounding Morgan Wallen's canceled show continued when a fan's TikTok video of a security guard claiming Wallen was "too drunk" to perform went viral.

Best Crowd Management, the company that provided the security for the show, issued a statement addressing the situation:

"A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand behind the details in his statement. Please refer to Morgan’s social media pages for details."

Wallen's Journey to Sobriety

Morgan Wallen has had his fair share of ups and downs over the years, and he's been open about his struggles with alcohol. In a November 2022 interview with Extra, Wallen revealed that he'd been performing "mostly in a sober state of mind."

The singer, who shares a 2-year-old son with his ex KT Smith, said that he wanted to be a role model for his little boy.

"I’m going to just try to teach him to be grateful for the things that really matter," Wallen said.

Morgan Wallen's recent health update is good news for his fans, who have been eagerly awaiting his return to the stage.

We wish him all the best as he continues to navigate the highs and lows of his career and hope that he continues to prioritize his mental health and overall well-being.

