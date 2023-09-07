Morning pages: A simple brain dump exercise to kickstart your day

Whether you're on a creative journey or not, the simple 'morning pages' exercise can help you with mental clarity.

Julia Cameron, author of the famous book 'The Artists Way' introduced the concept of morning pages to the world. Whether you're an artist, writer or someone who just wants to declutter their brain, morning pages can help you achieve your goals.

This writing exercise involves dedicating a few minutes each morning to write down three pages of unfiltered, stream-of-consciousness thoughts. The goal is to release pent-up emotions and clear your mind before starting your day.

This simple yet powerful practice has been adopted by countless individuals seeking to tap into their innermost thoughts, unlock their creativity and set themselves up for success.

What are morning pages?

It involves writing three full pages of conscious writing. (Image via Unsplash/Lilartsy)

Morning pages involve writing three pages, by hand, first thing in the morning. It doesn't matter what you write — just let your thoughts flow onto the paper without judgment or critique.

This stream-of-consciousness exercise acts as a brain dump exercise, providing a much-needed release for pent-up emotions, fears and worries. By dedicating a few minutes each day to this practice, you create a space to unload mental baggage and tap into your innermost thoughts.

What you need to start with this brain dump exercise

To start, all you need is three standard-sized pieces of paper or a notebook. Some do prefer using a laptop, Cameron emphasizes in her book to practice this with longhand.

Benefits of morning pages

Helps removing censor from the brain (Image via Unsplash/Content Pixie)

1) Clearing the head

When we wake up, the mind is often filled with yesterday's thoughts and the upcoming tasks and challenges of the day.

This exercise provides a safe space to unload those thoughts and worries onto paper, freeing up mental space and giving a clear mind to approach the day.

2) Preventing spiraling

Many of us tend to obsess over anxieties and worries, which can hinder our ability to focus and live in the present moment. It also allows us to process and sit with these emotions, preventing them from spiraling out of control and derailing our day.

3) Self-reflection

One of the most significant benefits of morning pages is gaining insight into our own thoughts and feelings. It may take time and consistency, but through this practice, we can uncover patterns, identify unresolved issues and find creative solutions to problems.

4) Boosting creativity

This exercise provides a fertile ground for creativity to flourish. Some of the best ideas and epiphanies come through the stream-of-consciousness writing process. By practicing this activity consistently, we cultivate discipline and create space for new and innovative thoughts to emerge.

5) Squashing impostor syndrome

Impostor syndrome often holds us back from recognizing our achievements and feeling confident in our abilities.

This exercise offers a judgment-free zone where we can express ourselves authentically, allowing us to challenge self-critical thoughts and build a healthier self-perception.

Don't expect instant results

Need to be consistent to reap the benefits (Image via Unsplash/Estee Janssens)

Morning pages are a practice that requires patience and consistency. It may take time to experience significant shifts in perspective and mood.

To benefit fully from this writing activity, it's essential to be authentic and honest in your writing. Avoid self-censorship or editing your thoughts to cultivate a truly open and raw stream of consciousness.

At times, writing the last part of the three pages may feel uncomfortable or challenging. However, this is often where important observations and breakthroughs occur.

Morning pages offer a simple yet powerful practice to kickstart your day with clarity, creativity and self-reflection. So, why not give it a try? Grab a pen and a notebook, and dedicate a few minutes each morning to this exercise.