Morning yoga poses tend to be a natural and healthier alternative when it comes to boosting your energy, as opposed to consuming energy drinks and coffee first thing in the morning to get on with the day.

There are numerous morning yoga poses that can make you feel more energized and awake with better body awareness and deep breaths. These morning yoga poses help you to feel more energized by stretching your body, increasing spinal flexibility and mobility, reducing tightness in the muscles, de-stressing, and more.

We have created a list of the most fantastic and amazing morning yoga poses that you can inculcate into your daily routine to feel more energized and rejuvenated.

Fantastic Morning Yoga Poses to Feel Energized

1. Upward Salute or Urdhva Hastasana

Upward salutes are among the morning yoga poses that tend to be quite energizing and uplifting. It will help in alleviating stiffness from the body as well as rejuvenating you for the day ahead. Upward salutes also help in increasing body awareness.

To do this yoga pose:

Bring your body into the traditional mountain pose with the weight of your body distributed evenly on both feet.

Extend your arms towards the ceiling with your palms angled towards one another.

Hold before gently releasing.

2. Locust Pose or Salabhasana

Locust poses are among the most energizing morning yoga poses that will properly rejuvenate and energize your body. Regularly practicing this yoga pose will help in building the strength of your glutes, hamstrings, and back.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in a lying position and on your stomach with your arms relaxed at the side of your body and forehead positioned on the ground.

Next, raise your legs, head, feet, and arms off the floor while reaching your arms towards the feet to feel a greater stretch in your body.

Hold for a few moments before gently releasing. Repeat.

3. Bow Pose or Dhanurasana

Bow poses involve a deep backbend stretch that will target your complete posterior chain and the front of your body. It will help in opening your shoulders and chest along with improving your body posture by counteracting rounding and hunching.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin in the lying down position on your stomach with your heels positioned towards your glute and your palms grabbing the heels.

Next, raise your feet towards the ceiling and away from your glutes while simultaneously arching your back, raising your shoulders, quads, and head off the floor.

Try to raise your head and feet higher upwards by pressing your abdominals to the floor.

Hold for a few moments before gently releasing and bringing your body back to the lying position. Repeat.

4. Upward Facing Dog Yoga Pose or Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

An upward facing dog yoga pose is one of the poses within the sun salutations that will help in building energy and strength in the body. It will properly stretch and strengthen your entire posterior chain and front of your body along with enhancing your posture.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin by bringing your body into the lying position with your palms pressed onto the ground on either side of your chest.

Make sure that your wrists are positioned just beneath the shoulders and your core is tightened.

Press your palms onto the ground and engage your leg muscles to raise your body off the floor with your legs hovering just above the ground.

Drive your chest forward with your face towards the ceiling.

Hold for a few moments before gently releasing.

5. Camel Pose or Ustrasana

Camel poses can be considered one of the most intense morning yoga poses that will significantly boost your energy and enhance your spinal mobility.

To do this yoga pose:

Begin by bringing your body into the standard kneeling position with your knees apart at the hip distance along with your shoulders, knees, and hips in perfect alignment.

Tuck your toes to the back with your palms positioned over your hips.

Gently move your palms downwards to grab both your heels.

Push your chest and hips forward with your face towards the ceiling.

Hold before gently releasing and repeat.

Bottom Line

The five morning yoga poses listed above are some of the fantastic and effective ones if you are feeling drained of energy. You can effectively practice these yoga poses in the morning to get a fresh start and prepare for the busy day ahead.

Some of the benefits that you will gain by practicing these morning yoga poses regularly are rejuvenation, relaxation, lesser tension and release of tightness in the muscles, positive outlook, strengthened body, confident posture, and more.

The aforementioned yoga poses tend to be a great way to start the day and should definitely be incorporated into your regular routine.

