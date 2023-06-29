Most overlooked warning signs of dementia and how to take action

When we think about signs of dementia, memory loss and confusion often come to mind. However, there are other subtle signs that can indicate the presence of dementia and may lead to a delayed diagnosis.

With millions of people living with dementia in the US, it's crucial to be aware of these signs and seek medical attention promptly. In this article, we explore the primary and lesser-known signs of dementia, when to see a doctor for a dementia screening, and the importance of early detection.

Spatial issues and speech trouble

Disoriented lack of direction (Image via freepik)

One of the significant early signs of dementia is difficulty with spatial awareness, speech and directions. Pay attention if you frequently struggle to find words or construct sentences correctly.

Changes in your sense of direction, like difficulty navigating familiar routes, can also be indicative of a problem.

Other key first signs of dementia

Apart from memory issues, there are other symptoms that may point to signs of dementia. These include trouble completing familiar tasks, sensitivity to noise, changes in taste and smell, as well as unexplained shifts in personality or mood.

It's essential to recognize these less commonly known signs and discuss them with a healthcare provider.

Importance of dearly diagnosis

Support services (Image via Freepik)

While there is no cure for dementia, an early diagnosis can greatly improve quality of life and slow the progression of the disease. Treatment options, such as medication, lifestyle changes, and support services, can help manage symptoms and maintain cognitive function.

Recent breakthroughs, including new drugs that target buildup of amyloid plaques, offer hope for individuals with Alzheimer's disease.

Seeking a dementia screening

There's no set age for a dementia screening, but reaching out to your doctor when you notice symptoms is crucial.

As the incidence of dementia increases with age, particularly after 65, it's advisable to have a simple dementia screening, like a mini cognitive assessment. Additionally, screening for hearing loss is important, as it can contribute to signs of dementia.

Early detection and support

Early detection (Image via Freepik/katemangostar)

Although there may not be a complete cure for dementia, an early and accurate diagnosis allows for effective planning and treatment options.

There should be no stigma associated with dementia screening, as it offers an opportunity to address reversible causes and implement strategies to manage or slow the progression of the disease.

While there may not be a cure yet, ongoing research and breakthroughs provide hope for future advancements in the treatment of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Remember, there's support available, and an early diagnosis can make a significant difference in managing the condition and improving overall well-being.

