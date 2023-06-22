Mouth Taping Mania: How TikTok's Jawline Obsession is Influencing Beauty Routines

Recently, the mouth taping trend by TikToker Gabriel Dridi has gone viral on the social networking app. Dridi gave guys advice on using lip tape to "improve" their jawlines in a video with 2.3 million views. The TikToker asserts in the video series How to boost your looks (Men) that applying mouth tape can change a person's jawline and nose shape.

The outcomes of this advice have social media users clutching their breath.

According to a number of TikTok celebrities, this is a straightforward but unusual approach for males to get better jawlines.

What Exactly is Mouth Taping?

Mouth-taping is the practice of covering the mouth with porous surgical tape while you sleep in order to promote nasal breathing and perhaps enhance a number of health-related factors. Mouth taping's proponents contend that it can increase oxygen intake, reduce snoring, relieve sleep apnea symptoms, and even improve facial attractiveness by encouraging appropriate tongue and jaw alignment.

On TikTok, users are asserting that mouth-taping will also give you a sharper jawline.

Dridi isn't the only one attempting the hack for aesthetic reasons. Ollie Martin, a 30-year-old British TikToker from Staffordshire, insisted mouth-taping is secure and emphasized the potential long-term consequences of mouth breathing.

According to Martin, he initially observed physical modifications to the structure of his face after three months.

Benefits of Mouth Taping

People who use mouth-taping attempt to keep their mouths closed during sleep in order to promote nasal breathing by using specially made tape or strips.

Mouth-taping is justified on the grounds that nasal breathing is the best and most natural way to breathe since it improves air filtration, humidification, and oxygenation. Contrarily, breathing via the mouth when you sleep can cause a number of difficulties, such as dry mouth, a higher risk of dental troubles, and irregular sleep patterns.

TikTokers believe mouth-taping improves jawline. (Image via Instagram)

However, according to sleep specialists, further research is necessary to fully grasp the advantages and risks of mouth-taping. They also assert that while using mouth tape may not modify the contour of your face, mouth breathing does.

Here’s a list of potential benefits:

Improved nasal breathing

Reduced snoring

Improved sleep quality

Enhanced oxygenation

Alleviation of sleep apnea symptoms

It's crucial to remember that although some people have anecdotally reported experiencing these advantages, there is only limited scientific data to back up these claims. Depending on the circumstances and underlying health conditions of each individual, mouth taping's effectiveness and safety may differ.

Is Mouth Taping Dangerous?

If you use the incorrect tape or have problems breathing through your nose, mouth-taping can be deadly. It's important to get lip tape that will quickly come off if you try to open your mouth. Definitely avoid using duct tape! Mouth-taping can result in painful lips, a suffocating sensation, breathing difficulties, and discomfort—even with the correct tape.

If you feel difficulties breathing at night, anxiety while wearing the tape, or increased daytime fatigue, stop mouth taping right away and consult your healthcare professional.

If you are trying to get a chiseled jawline, you can try facial exercises. Remember to do your research and consult your doctor before attempting any novel hacks or at-home treatments.

