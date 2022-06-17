What Are the Protein Requirements of People Over 70?

Our body’s protein requirements change as we approach our advanced years, and even more so over the age of 70. While the total daily calorie requirements for older adults changes at this age, most people are still usually in the dark over protein requirement.

While it's important to maintain high levels of protein in your diet, it’s also key that you watch what you have. As our bodies approach this age, a lot of physiological processes start slowing down.

The consumption of adequate protein can ensure one does not suffer too much because of these changes. These changes begin with loss of muscle and bone mineral density, i.e. sarcopenia and osteoporosis.

Apart from that, this age is also accompanied by lower activity levels, meaning more stores of fat in the body.

Having the recommended amount of protein daily can prevent excessive muscle loss, and regular exercise can help retain bone mineral density. That's important to track, as appetite also dies down as we age, and most older adults don’t eat as much as they once did.

In fact, according to the WHO, adults over 60 are at higher risk of being undernourished.

What is the recommended protein intake for older adults?

Calorie needs vary from individual to individual based on their gender and activity level. While more active adults need a higher amount of calories per day, the number is slightly lower for comparatively inactive individuals. With all that taken into consideration, the amount of protein per adult over 70 remains pretty standard.

According to the USDA, the protein intake of adults over 70 should match the intake of their younger years, i.e. about 0.8 grams per kg of body weight. That would mean multiplying your body weight by 0.8 kilograms. For example, if you weigh 155 lbs, that’s about 70.5 kilos, your required intake would be about 57 grams of protein per day.

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not such a bad idea to increase that number to about 1 gram per kg per day. That might seem unsettling, but there are ways around it. It can be helpful to include a little bit of protein in every meal you consume, from breakfast to dinner.

Nevertheless, ensure that the sources of protein you choose from are lower in fat, as high levels of fat can be detrimental to your health. Such a diet can facilitate the increase of low-density lipoproteins or bad cholesterol. Some easily available, low-fat sources of proteins include:

• Poultry

• Seafood

• Eggs

• Low-fat dairy

• Greek yogurt

• Cottage cheese

• Tofu

• Legumes.

Image via Pexels/RODNAE Productions

Dispersing these calories over your meals for the day can help you stay on track and not feel like you’re forcing yourself to eat.

While protein is important even in your senior years, remember not to neglect other nutrients (carbs, fats, vitamins, minerals and water). Adequate consumption of these nutrients is what promotes a healthy, balanced diet and good lifestyle.

Have your meals on time, and be sure to take your vitamins as well. Drink plenty of water every day, and stay active. There’s no need to worry about your 70s. Stay safe, and enjoy them.

