The Murph Workout: What Is It, Technique, Tips, and Benefits

Have you ever been intimidated by a workout? Have you ever wanted to try something but just thought it was impossible? Well, the Murph Workout is one workout that everyone finds intimidating.

The Murph Workout is one of the most challenging wods, aka workout of the day, you can complete in a crossfit class. It's designed to test your guts and stamina as well as your work ethic.

So What Is the Murph Workout and What Does It Entail?

Murph workout has been named after Lieutenant Murphy (Image by Pixabay / Pexels)

The Murph military workout was designed to honor LT Michael Murphy and all the brave men and women of the armed forces who have sacrificed their lives in the service of their country.

The Murph is an annual event that pays tribute to Navy SEAL LT Michael P. Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005. This workout can be seen at many CrossFit events.

The workout is as follows:

1 Mile Run

100 Pull Ups (can be done kipping)

200 Push Ups

300 Bodyweight Squats

1 Mile Run

While doing this workout, men have to wear a 20lb weighted vest & women wear a 14lbs weighted vest.

Murph can also be divided in the following ways:

20 cycles of 5 push-ups, 5 pull-ups, 5 push-ups, and 15 air squats using the 5-5-5-15 method.

20 cycles of 5 pull-ups, 5 air squats, 5 push-ups, 10 air squats, and 5 push-ups (the 5-5-5-10-5 method).

Benefits

So why would anyone want to do Murph? For one thing, this workout isn't just physical - it requires mental strength and dedication as well.

And while you'll be exhausted by the end, maybe even sore for a few days, there are some serious benefits associated with tackling this challenge:

Cardiovascular fitness: Murph is long and intense, so it's a good way to test your endurance. If you don't have a strong cardiovascular fitness base, Murph is difficult to complete with two miles and 600 total reps. Muscle endurance: Murph's 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 air squats put your muscles to the test. While strength is vital, your body will be taxed by these high rep ranges. Mental Strength: Though it’s sure to test your physical strength and endurance, the Murph Workout has the potential to make you mentally strong as well. Remembrance: Murph isn't simply another workout to enhance fitness; it's a tribute to those who have served in the military and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Recovery is Important

Following the workout, you should take the time to recover. Murph is going to be crucial here, so don't forget about him.

Hydrate. Drink electrolyte-fortified water before, during, and after your workout because you'll lose a lot of fluid, especially if it's a hot day.

Side note: It is important that you develop the habit of drinking water and continue to do so throughout the day. Then, of course, eat some delicious food and relax for a while.

Takeaway

The Murph Workout is definitely a commitment, to say the least. It's great for you, but it's not always the best thing to do if you're new to Crossfit or happen to be injured.

That said, if you love a challenge and want to improve your body and your fitness, then the Murph Workout is an awesome way to kick off a Crossfit journey. And remember, don't let yourself get hung up on the technique - just give it your all.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you try this insane workout?! Yes, sounds exciting! No; this is insane! 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabika