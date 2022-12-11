Muscle Gains: How to Become More Buff?

To become buff, you need to gain weight, but how much weight does one need to gain for it to show up on the scale?

Well, it depends on a bunch of factors like how much body fat you have, your training regime, and so on. If you're a beginner, use the following tips to build some gains.

Best Tips to Become More Buff and Build Muscle

Be consistent

To become buff and see results, you have to be consistent with the things you do. It's important not to get discouraged when it feels like nothing is happening.

You will see results over time if you stick with it and don't give up. If something isn't working for you, try something else. Ask someone who knows more than you or go online for advice on how to make your routine better.

Prioritize good form

With good form, you can train your muscles to work at their highest capacity without risking injury.

That's especially important when you're working out with heavy weights, but it's also important when you're performing lighter exercises such as bodyweight pull-ups or squats.

If your form is off, you won't be able to get the most out of those exercises — and if your muscles aren't getting stronger and bigger because of poor form, what's the point? To improve your workout techniques and ensure that you're exercising with proper form:

Watch videos on YouTube or consult books about how to properly execute each exercise (or find a personal trainer).

Prioritize practicing with light weights first before moving on to heavier ones. It’s easier for beginners not familiar with an exercise move yet.

Eat right

You can't get buff without a good diet. Your first option might be to devour everything in your pantry, but hold your horses.

Eating a balanced diet with your macronutrients covered gives you everything you need to become buff. In reality, the key is to eat right and work hard in the gym.

Eat a balanced diet : Eat nutritious foods (vegetables, fruit), and make sure you're getting enough protein (eggs and chicken are great). Don't overdo it with carbs or junk food.

: Eat nutritious foods (vegetables, fruit), and make sure you're getting enough protein (eggs and chicken are great). Don't overdo it with carbs or junk food. Avoid fad diets: These trendy plans may seem like good ideas at first glance, but most have short-term effects that aren't worth the long-term health risks associated with them. In particular, beware of liquid diets—they provide too much water for the body to process at once, so they will just cause bloating and dehydration, which isn't good for the organs. If you want to lose weight quickly without sacrificing your health, try exercising instead of skipping meals.

Rest well

Some people may think that their body doesn't need as much sleep and choose to neglect it, but in fact, sleep (particularly REM sleep) is essential for muscle growth and repair.

It's recommended to sleep at least eight hours a night to improve overall health and brain function. If you're not getting enough rest, the muscles suffer in addition to you feeling groggy and tired almost perpetually. Getting buff is just as much about getting enough rest as it is about tiring the muscles to near exhaustion.

Takeaway

We hope that this article has given you a better understanding of how to build muscle and become more buff.

Remember that the process of gaining muscle takes time, so don’t get discouraged if it seems like it’s taking too long or not working at all. Keep at it, and eventually, your hard work will pay off.

