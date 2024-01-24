Myths vs facts about bipolar disorder that you did not know of!

Bipolar disorder can have a significant impact on your well-being. By recognizing the facts about bipolar disorder, you can become more informed about mood disorders and how they may impact you. While things have changed drastically in the mental health landscape, stigma continues to prevail in our society.

Whether you are someone with a mood disorder or know someone who has it, recognizing the facts about bipolar disorder can help you access mental health services. Bipolar disorder is a serious mental health condition and should not be taken lightly.

There are various facts about bipolar disorder that can dispel myths. (Image via Vecteezy/ Bonezboyz)

Myths vs facts about bipolar disorder

The facts about bipolar disorder dispel myths and help you access treatment. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

It is important to dispel myths about bipolar disorder and enhance mental health awareness. This allows many individuals living with undiagnosed conditions to speak up about their condition and share their experiences.

Here are a few interesting facts about bipolar disorder that you may not have heard of. At the same time, let's also debunk a few myths.

Myth 1: It is just about mood swings

Fact: Bipolar disorder is not the same as mood swings. Depressive and manic episodes are not only shifts in mood but also in your thoughts and behaviors. These phases disrupt your functioning, interpersonal relationships, and emotional life.

Myth 2: People with this disorder can't work

A mental health professional can help you further understand the facts about bipolar disorder. (Image via Vecteezy/ AITTHIPHONG KHONGTHONG)

Fact: All mental health issues can have a negative impact on functioning, including work and life. The episodes can be intense and can lead them to take impulsive actions and not execute them properly. However, by seeking help, they can become better at managing their emotions. Most individuals with bipolar disorder are able to work.

Myth 3: Individuals with bipolar disorder are unpredictable

Fact: It can be easy to perpetuate stigma about individuals with bipolar disorder. However, it can be difficult to sit down and understand their experience. Individuals with bipolar disorder are not unpredictable and they don't plan for changes in their mood. With the help of medication and therapy, their mood phases become more stable.

Myth 4: Bipolar disorder is a rare condition

Fact: Bipolar disorder affects 1-2 percent of the global population and is not a rare condition. It is also possible that there are many individuals with undiagnosed conditions. The reality is that mental health issues can affect anyone. It can occur in any age group, gender, race, or socioeconomic background.

Even celebrities with bipolar disorder have shared their own experiences to dispel myths.

When you learn about the facts about bipolar disorder, you allow yourself to dispel myths. This also becomes an opportunity for you to educate others and tell them about the reality of living with a mood disorder. It is also important to note that there are many individuals who live successfully, even with bipolar disorder. They are attempting to lead fulfilling lives while also receiving love and admiration from others.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.