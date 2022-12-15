Nancy Morel Skin Condition: TikTok Star Talks About Her Skin Struggles

Nancy Morel is a well-known name among the youngsters and has gained quite a bit of popularity on social media platforms, particularly TikTok.

She has been documenting in the videos about her mysterious skin condition that results in occasional flare-up of red patches across her skin and face. That has garnered both positive and negative receptions from her audience.

In a recent video, Morel talked about her struggles with this skin condition and how it has impacted her life.

Nancy Morel Skin Condition

Nancy Morel’s skin flare up started at the age of 12. At the age of 16 when the COVID-19 lockdown started, the flare-ups exacerbated and became more regular. She's not aware of what causes such flare-ups and why they flare up so regularly, saying:

“Because we have no idea what causes it, I could go a year without a flare up or a year with a flare up, it ranges”, she opened up in her video.

Nancy Morel was flabbergasted with the response she received on her videos about her bad skin. She also sometimes receives negative responses on her videos but chooses not to pay much. Morel added that she has amazing support in the form of her parents, siblings, and friends who have been with her through every step.

However, Morel hopes that doctors will be able to find out more about her condition even if they just understand the cause behind it.

It has been about six years since Morel has suffered these flare-ups, which have become progressively worse. Her flare-ups now cover almost 70 percent of her skin now.

Earlier, Morel used to be conscious of people starting at her and passing comments, which led to her covering up the flare-ups with foundation and make-up. However, she has become much more confident now and has accepted them as an integral part of herself. She also encourages her audience to get to know their true selves.

“I don’t feel like I need to cover it anymore either, it’s part of me and I’m proud of how far I’ve come with accepting it”, Nancy said about her condition.

She also does not like using make-up to cover up her face now to mask her condition. Morel's dad has been quite supportive of her and has helped her stay positive during her worst days. That has enabled her to change her mindset and live her life to the fullest.

Nancy Morel has added that sharing on TikTok since the start of the lockdown has helped her embrace and love her imperfections. People who're going through something similar also ask for the TikTok star’ support, which has enabled Morel to help people embrace their visual imperfections.

Bottom Line

Nancy Morel has beautifully embraced her visual imperfections. Rather than hiding them with make-up, she has started accepting them as part of their own and has been inspiring people to do the same. However, that has not been easy and has been quite a journey. Young people can certainly be inspired by the TikTok star to stay positive even in the worst of times.

