Naomi Watts on feeling 'spiraling' amid menopause symptoms at 36

You might have heard about the talented actress Naomi Watts, but did you know that she's on a mission to raise awareness about menopause?

Recently, she shared her experience of going through perimenopausal symptoms at the young age of 36. Let's explore her journey and why talking about menopause is essential for women everywhere.

Naomi Watts on menopause and its symptoms

Watts's menopause journey

In a recent interview, Naomi Watts opened up about her perimenopausal symptoms.

She described the transition as not being easy, with mood swings, night sweats and migraines making her feel like she was spiraling out of control.

“Mood swings, night sweats, and migraines ... I was feeling like I was spiraling out of control,” she said in a Hello!magazine article, adding that she had to be her "own best advocate" to push through the trying time.

Guess what? She powered through this challenging period of adjustment by becoming her own best advocate.

Watts highlighted an important aspect - the lack of open conversations and resources for women going through menopause. If menopause hadn't been such a taboo topic back then, she believes her transition would have been easier.

She realized that breaking the cycle of silence around menopause is vital. That's why she's passionate about raising awareness and encouraging more honest discussions.

Empowering women through conversations

The more you know the better

Naomi Watts isn't just speaking about menopause; she's taking action to support women on this journey.

Now, at the age of 54, she has shared more about her experiences and even launched a beauty care line tailored to women dealing with menopause symptoms. It's amazing to see how she's using her platform to make a difference.

Importance of talking about menopause

Watts stresses on the importance on talking about menopause.

In a heartfelt video with Harper's Bazaar, Watts shared a powerful moment when she approached her mother about menopause.

Her mother had kept her own perimenopause experience a secret till Watts initiated the conversation. This realization struck a chord with Watts, as she saw a generational pattern of silence surrounding menopause.

She emphasized the need to break this code of silence and create a safe space for women to talk openly about menopause.

After all, every woman goes through it at some point, so why shouldn't it be discussed openly and honestly? Women should never feel like they no longer exist just because they're going through menopause.