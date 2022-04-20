What Was Natalie Portman’s Workout and Diet to Look Super Buff in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Natalie Portman is back on screen with a whole new avatar as the Mighty Thor. Sporting a new look, Natalie Portman makes major waves in the clip (as does her toned arms), and now everyone wants to know how she got so buff for the film.

To get her upper bod as toned as it is in the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, Natalie worked with trainer Naomi Pendergast. Her training routine consisted of a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes plus heavyweight training that she has not done before. Natalie also noted that she didn't want to get bulky, so she stuck to agility and strength work.

In addition to working out, Natalie also had to make sure she was eating enough.

"I was trying to put on muscle, so I was eating a lot of protein shakes and just trying to eat a lot in general because I don’t have the body type that will just bulk up."

How did Natalie Portman train for Thor?

Natalie Portman is known for her love of exercise. She's a fan of running and yoga, and she's even said that she loves the gym, so it makes sense that she'd want to get in the best shape possible for her role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In addition to cardio and weight lifting, she was also a big fan of gyrotonics—a workout that combines yoga-like movements with stretching and strength-building exercises.

What's Natalie Portman's Diet?

When it comes to food, Natalie Portman has been a vegan for years.

Portman eats lots of salads, including those with iron-rich vegetables and fruits. She doesn't eat dairy products, so for the source of iron she drinks almond milk and eats leafy vegetables.

For breakfast, she loves oatmeal and avocado toast. Broccoli and apples are her favorite foods, and overall she tries to stay away from junk food as much as possible.

For lunch and dinner, Natalie likes pasta and salads. Salads have lots of iron-rich foods like spinach or lentils in them. Natalie also drinks lots of water to help flush out toxins!

Portman also takes vitamin supplements such as Vitamin D every day and Vitamin B12 shots once a month as she believes that they are difficult to get from plant-only sources. She even likes to treat herself to a beer or glass of wine once a week in the evening.

When it comes to choosing the right vegan diet, Portman says that she feels that it’s important to do what works best for you. Many people who follow a vegan diet eat more carbohydrates than are healthy. They need to make sure that they get enough protein and other nutrients, though, by eating an appropriate amount of whole grains and legumes.

Bottom Line

With an intense exercise routine, it's no surprise that Natalie Portman got in shape for Thor: Love and Thunder. The workout results are proof that hard work pays off in the end.

Edited by Diptanil Roy