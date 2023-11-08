Natural turmeric for arthritis – Inflammation relief without side effects

If you haven't tried turmeric for arthritis, you're missing out on a lot of goodness from the spice.

Turmeric, the golden spice, has been hailed in traditional medicine for thousands of years. It's also sacred, partly because it's easy to get your hands on and is versatile.

Turmeric for arthritis can change your health game and also help with a ton of stuff, like easing pain and inflammation in arthritis. Let's take a look at how turmeric for arthritis works, about side effects, the best way to take it, and all the important info you need to know when considering adding this spice to your life.

Turmeric for artritis - Is it good?

Can be consumed in different forms. (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Grey)

Turmeric is like a superhero when it comes to fighting inflammation, making it a boss choice for people dealing with arthritis. It has been proven to have healing powers for different types of arthritis, like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

How much turmeric you should intake depends on your specific arthritis situation, but most people without liver or kidney issues can safely go for around 500 mg per day.

There are two simple ways to get in turmeric in the body. The first option is turmeric capsules, while the other is old school, with some ground turmeric root (the kind that's used in Indian cooking) and make some herbal tea.

That way, you don't have to swallow the big pills if that's not your thing or if it's hard on your stomach.

Which types of arthritis respond to turmeric?

Does not work on different types of arthritis (Image via Unsplash/Akshay Chauhan)

Turmeric brings the heat when it comes to osteoarthritis, but don't sleep on its potential for rheumatoid arthritis, too. Turmeric isn't the cure for arthritis and is not recommended replacing your meds or surgery with.

Turmeric has been shown some likeness by people dealing with osteoarthritis. As it helps reduce the pain and improve mobility. Osteoarthritis happens when the cartilage in the joints wears away.

That leads to causing inflammation and pain. Turmeric might help with osteoarthritis. However, not a lot of studies have found if it works for other types of arthritis.

Turmeric for arthritis - How does it work?

Turmeric for arthritis - Has an active ingredient known as cur cumin (Image via Vecteezy)

Turmeric - the gold herb has been hailed in Ayurveda and other traditional Eastern medicine scenes for ages. It's known for its healing game, but how does it work?

Turmeric has an active ingredient called curcumin, which slows down inflamation with anti-inflammatory effects on the body. Here's how it works - it releases two enzymes called cyclooxygenase (COX) and lipoxygenase (LOX).

These enzymes are behind these chemicals called prostaglandins that cause all the inflammation when they get activated by hormones or when you take a hard fall while playing ball. However, when curcumin enters the body, it reduces the inflammation without producing any side effects.

Turmeric and curcumin - Are they different?

Turmeric for arthritis - Contains other active ingredients too (Image via Unsplash/Joseph V)

Curcumin is the main thing that gives turmeric its yellow tinge, but curcumin isn't just for the color. it has strong anti-inflammatory powers, too. It has other ingredients like ginger and cinnamon, but they don't have as much curcumin.

The dose of curcumin in turmeric depends on how you use it, and factors like if you boil with water or oil, use fresh or dried and even the kind of pot.

Turmeric has been shown to help with arthritis, but it's not a one-stop cure for all

Turmeric is not a magic cure for everyone's joint pain, but many swear by turmeric for easing their arthritis symptoms without side effects.

You might need to combine turmeric with some supplements to really feel its reported healing effects, but it's always best to check with a doctor first. Keep in mind, turmeric for arthritis is not a guaranteed fix for everyone.

You might see some small improvements at first before anything major goes down.