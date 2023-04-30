Navigating BHRT Therapy: What You Need to Know Before Starting Treatment

Hormonal replacement therapy is known to many, but most of us don’t know about BHRT therapy.

Did you know that your hormone levels have a significant impact on every aspect of how your body works? Hormone imbalances can lead to serious symptoms that might have an influence on your everyday life, such as weight gain or menopausal hot flashes.

What exactly is BHRT and how may it be beneficial? In a nutshell, BHRT therapy is a system of care created to eliminate menopausal symptoms and enhance your quality of life.

What is BHRT Therapy?

Hormonal abnormalities can be treated safely and effectively using bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT).

BHRT can help treat several diseases. (Image via Unsplash/ Simone Van Der Koelen)

To restore balance and treat the signs of hormonal imbalance, it uses hormones that are structurally comparable to those produced by the human body naturally. Menopause, andropause, thyroid dysfunction, adrenal fatigue, and other diseases can all be treated with BHRT.

HRT vs BHRT: Understanding the difference

Treatments for hormonal abnormalities in both men and women include hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT). Despite the fact that they both entail the replacement of hormones, there are some significant differences between the two that should be understood.

HRT uses artificial hormones with structures resembling those of the hormones the body naturally produces. These hormones are created in a lab; they differ from the hormones that are produced in the body.

In addition to preventing osteoporosis and other age-related diseases, HRT is frequently used to treat menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, vaginal dryness, and mood swings.

BHRT improves menopausal symptoms. (Image via Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska)

Contrarily, BHRT uses hormones that come from organic sources like yams and soybeans. Because they share the same chemical structure as hormones generated by the body, these hormones are bioidentical.

Since BHRT is customized to meet each patient's unique needs, it is frequently seen as a more natural and customized method for hormone replacement.

Things to know before starting BHRT therapy

Before beginning treatment, there are a few things you should be aware of if you are thinking about BHRT therapy. On that note, we'll go over some crucial factors to keep in mind as you navigate BHRT and decide on your health.

1) Find a licenced medical professional

Finding a trained professional is the first step in BHRT. High skill levels are necessary for the sophisticated and individualized treatment known as BHRT therapy. Find a medical professional who is skilled in BHRT and has a solid reputation.

2) Recognize the benefits and hazards

Like any medical procedure, BHRT therapy has advantages and disadvantages. It's critical to comprehend them before beginning treatment. Although BHRT is mostly safe and well-tolerated, it can also raise the risk of some medical issues, including blood clots and breast cancer.

However, it can also offer important advantages like enhanced sexual function, mood, and vitality.

3) Consider the many BHRT types.

Many delivery methods for BHRT therapy include pills, lotions, gels, patches, and injections. Each kind has distinct benefits and drawbacks. For instance, lotions and gels are simple to apply but may need to be used more frequently than pills, which are convenient but sometimes difficult to absorb.

4) Recognize the testing procedure

You must get tested to find out your hormone levels before beginning BHRT treatment. This will make it easier for your doctor to develop a treatment plan that is unique to you and your needs. Blood, saliva, and urine tests may be used as part of the testing process.

BHRT can be customized as per individual's need. (Image via Pexels/ Ana Alice Azevedo)

5) Track your development

BHRT treatment is a continuous process. Making sure you are getting the right dosage and that your hormone levels are balanced necessitates ongoing evaluation and correction. Your healthcare provider should collaborate with you to assess your progress and modify your treatment plan as appropriate.

Although it necessitates careful thought and supervision, BHRT therapy can be a secure and successful treatment for hormone abnormalities.

You can navigate BHRT therapy with confidence and attain optimal health by locating a trained practitioner, comprehending the risks and benefits, taking into account the various forms of BHRT, comprehending the testing procedure, and monitoring your progress.

Poll : 0 votes