Navigating Binge Eating Disorder: Food, Feelings, and Recovery

You may be dealing with a binge eating disorder if you routinely overeat while feeling helpless about stopping. The hallmark feature of this disorder is that people regularly overeat despite feeling unable to stop and significant distress while eating or afterwards.

Oftentimes, a substantial diet will trigger a binge eating disorder, which manifests in late adolescence or early adulthood. Binge eaters frequently ignore their hunger levels and keep eating long after they feel full.

Binge eating is not for fun and can cause significant impact on emotional health of the person. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

What is a binge eating disorder?

It is important to be aware of the disorder and the effects on your relationship with food. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

People who suffer from binge eating disorder (BED) eat very huge amounts of food in a short period of time without having the sense that they are in control of what they are doing. Evidence suggests that it is more widespread than other types of eating disorders and can affect people of any age, gender, or ethnicity, regardless of their background.

You might find comfort in binge eating disorder for a short period of time, since it may help to reduce the unpleasant sensations of tension, depression, or worry that you are experiencing at the time. But then reality hits, and you're overcome with feelings of shame and remorse about the choices you've made in the past.

In many cases, emotional eating leads to obesity, which only serves to further encourage binge eating. Feeling out of control, eating even when you're full or not hungry, eating quickly, frequently eating alone or in secret, and feeling unhappy, disgusted, and guilty about your eating are all typical symptoms of binge eating disorder.

How to stop binge eating at night?

How can I stop binge eating at night? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

"Why do I binge eat at night?", one may ask. It is crucial to note that there are no known causes for Binge eating disorder. However, your risk is increased by genetics, biological variables, long-term diets, and psychological disorders.

Regaining control of your eating habits after a night of bingeing is possible with the right tactics and a shift in perspective. Some advice to overcome food guilt and shame are:

1) Show yourself some compassion

Kindness and patience will get you far in the battle against nocturnal binge eating. Try not to be too hard on yourself when you make mistakes. Instead, keep your sights on the prize and relish each step forward. Take care of yourself and your health should be a top priority.

2) Establish a regular eating schedule

Establish a healthier relationship with food. Food is not your enemy. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Get on a routine of eating three square meals and a couple of healthy snacks every day. It's not a good idea to starve yourself or skip meals because it can lead to binge eating later. Strive for three well-balanced meals and a few healthy snacks spread out throughout the course of the day.

3) Eat with awareness

Zucchini noodles? Cauliflower rice? Try out mindful eating by eating consciously, focusing on the sensations of fullness and hunger, and appreciating the tastes and textures of your meal. Being mindful throughout meals has been shown to increase feelings of fullness and curb unnecessary snacking.

4) Document your meals

Keep a food diary to keep tabs on your eating habits and feelings. This can be useful in pinpointing the causes of your nocturnal binge eating and overcoming the unpleasant emotions and thoughts that accompany it. You can gain useful information and knowledge by reviewing your food diary.

5) Consider alternatives

Find something else to do that will take your mind off of binge eating so you won't feel the need to binge. Engage your mind in things that do not include eating, such as hobbies, walks, books, baths, relaxation techniques, or anything else that makes you happy.

6) Get rid of temptations and triggers

There will always be alternatives to your habit. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Get rid of any meals that may cause negative emotions or thoughts. Do not stock up on high-calorie treats, especially if you have a habit of bingeing on them. Instead, you should stock your kitchen and fridge with healthy, filling foods.

Keep in mind that it takes time and effort to overcome binge eating disorder. Try not to rush things, keep your focus, and get help if you feel stuck. It is possible to change unhealthy eating habits and reclaim command of your midnight eating routine with time and effort.

One's physical and mental health might take a major hit from a binge eating disorder. Even if one's weight is normal, one should consult a doctor if they experience an uncontrollable urge to consume huge amounts of food.

It is imperative that you are aware that binge eating disorder is manageable despite the fact that you may feel helpless in the face of your eating problem. You may learn to stop the cycle of binge eating disorder, better regulate your emotions, build a healthier connection with food, and recover the power over your eating and your well-being.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

