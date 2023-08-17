Navigating Separation Anxiety in Relationships: The Attachment Scare

Separation anxiety is similar to the restlessness a person experiences just before a major test, but in the context of relationships. Whenever two individuals form a connection, they become partners, sharing the good as well as the bad, alongside everyday hassles.

Yet, there is a time the fear of being separate can cast challenges to this bond, ultimately leading to separation anxiety. The experience is not just limited to pets or children, and adults can also face it, which makes it pivotal to know and address this prevalent but often ignored issue.

Not everyone can manage separation easily. (Image via Vecteezy/ Dmitriy Praizel)

Understanding Separation Anxiety

As much as we cherish independence, humans need co-regulation and are social. (Image via Vecteezy/Titiwoot Weerawong)

Separation anxiety is referred to the constant worry which creeps in when one partner has to be away from the other. This particular emotional response can arise from multiple sources, which includes past events, personal vulnerabilities, and the fear of the unknown. Primarily, it stems from one's attachment style.

Although it's completely normal to miss people you love and care, separation anxiety takes it to a whole new level. It results in higher negativity and distress, affecting an individual's mental and emotional health.

Signs and Symptoms of Separation anxiety

Identifying the signs and symptoms can allow you to soothe yourself. (Image via Vecteezy/ Sunan Wongsa-nga)

Identifying separation anxiety is the initial step towards coping with it. You may experience restlessnesss, extreme worry, or physical signs for instance, stomach pains and headaches when away from your partner or loved ones.

Sleep irregularities, frequent check ins, and unwillingness to involve in activities alone are also prominent signs. Acceptence and recognition of these signs can help both individuals work together to deal with the condition in an effective manner.

Separation Anxiety in Relationships

Anxiety related to our relationships takes us away from the present moment. (Image via Vecteezy/ Benis Arapovic)

Separation complexities can come to light from multiple origins. A common problem is excessive and unhealthy attachment in which one partner becomes dependent on the other excessively for emotional balance and validation. This can lead to anxiety as the individual depends upon partner's physical presence to feel secure.

Past events and experiences play a critical factor as well. An individual who experienced abandonment or neglect may carry those insecurities into their present relationships. Any separation becomes a trigger.

Also, relationship dynamics can partly contribute to separation issues. If a partner is dominating or extra possessive, the other one may feel suffocation, which leads to a vicious cycle of anxiety.

Separation Anxiety in Adults

No this anxiety is not just limited to children, but also adults. (Image via Freepik/ Drazen Zigic)

One shouldn't understand this anxiety as a phase kids experience when they don't want to leave their parents' side. Adults can also experience this. Work pressure, loads of responsibilities, and social expectations can enlarge these emotions. For example, a college reunion trip may trigger anxiety for individuals, being away from their partner, their home, or daily routine.

Modern day technological advancements can be extremely helpful in staying connected but can sometimes highten this anxiety. The never-ending availability of digital communication can lead to amplification of expectations. This makes the anxious partner feel worse when those assurances aren't met.

Coping Strategies for Separation Issues

Learning to cope is a collaborative effort. (Image via Pexels/ RDNE Stock)

You can learn to manage separation anxiety with clear understanding and communication with the help of effective coping skills. Here are some of the effective strategies which may help:

1. Open Dialogue

Clear communication is the key. Converse with your partner about your emotions and insecurities. Transparent expression of yourself can grant clarity and get rid of doubts.

2. Setting Boundaries

For any healthy relationship, setting boundaries is crucial. Partners in the relationship should have their personal space as well as time for personal development and independence.

3. Learning to stay alone

It's of great significance to stay alone but not lonely. When a person learns to be by themselves, this can significantly reduce the effects of anxiety. The fear of being alone vanishes when you are secure by youself.

4. Seeking Professional Help

If your everyday life is greatly affected by anxiety, you must consider assistance from a trained therapist. Their understanding and insight of anxiety can help you greatly while dealing with its challenges.

Separation anxiety in adult relationships can be challenging. However, with the right awareness and insight, it can be managed. Partners can work with each other to foster a blooming and healthier bond by getting to know the underlying causes, identifying the symptoms, and putting coping strategies to work.

Keep in mind, each and every relationship requires a balance of individuality and togetherness, and addressing separation anxiety is the right step toward achieving that.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.