NBA Star James Harden's Dramatic Summer Body Transformation

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is making headlines, but this time, it isn't because of his basketballing prowess. It looks like the former 'Most Valuable Player' has undergone quite a transformation.

In the past, Harden has been subject to criticism regarding his physique. As it turns out, his build wasn't the most athletic, and he mainly relied on his technical ability rather than his physical ability to carry him through games. Well, not anymore. In a strong display of monster mentality, Harden has spent the off-season working hard to tone his physique.

James Harden's Spectacular 100-Pound Transformation

Before the start of the new NBA season, a reporter asked Harden multiple times about his weight. In response, Harden said, "100 pounds. Tweet that".

"I think at this point it was just dieting, proper rest, then for me I think just strengthening my muscle, gaining my muscle mass - which I always had. This last year and a half I really wasn't healthy enough to put in the proper work like I'm used to. This summer was huge to me in that aspect, the hill runs and weight lifting were important."

The ex-Houston Rockets man, who recently switched to the 76ers after 10 seasons, has constantly been the butt of jokes surrounding his physique. Harden has continuously struggled to get in shape in time for pre-season and is reportedly prone to letting himself go during the off-season, making it harder for him to bounce back and cut down to a healthy shape.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. Harden looks in fine form and great shape just in time for the new season, and this time he means business. Harden looks to be on a mission as his physique is here to stay. Perhaps Harden feels he has something to prove as a part of his fresh start with a new team, hence the ripped physique.

Harden even took a massive pay cut to help his team sign new players to bolster their ranks. In conversation with Yahoo, he had this to say:

“This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship. That’s all that matters to me at this stage. I’m willing to take less to put us in position to accomplish that.”

Harden even spoke about his battles with his physical image and mental health.

"Mentally it was very, very difficult for me. Just because I love the game of basketball. If the money wasn’t involved I’d be playing basketball. It was very difficult.

"A lot of tough times, a lot of dark moments, which I never really went through because I was always healthy and playing the game of basketball. But I’m in a really good space right now and I feel like I’m back to where I needed to be and where I’m supposed to be. The feeling is great."

Conclusion

James Harden is back, and this time for good. He looks vicious and hungrier than ever in time for the upcoming season, and he'll be looking to make some statements on the court this year.

With Harden, the 76ers and their newly refurbished squad might prove to be a dark horse this season, and fans would be wise to keep them in mind when talking about the hottest title contenders this season.

