Netflix’s twin diet documentary inspires Twitter users to go vegetarian

Have you ever heard about the twin diet or "you are what you eat"? It seems like many people are taking this to heart after watching a new documentary on Netflix.

The title of the show, quite fittingly, is "You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment". It has sparked a real change across the globe, or at least, on the social media platform X (formerly called Twitter).

Netflix twin diet documentary series – an interesting food study by Stanford University

Expand Tweet

This simple, yet intriguing twin diet documentary takes you into the heart of a food experiment done by Stanford University. It's all about twins: four pairs of them in fact. They vary in appearance and lifestyles but all share a common goal - to see what happens when they change what they eat.

One twin from each pair switches to a completely vegan diet, while the other continues with the Standard American Diet; the SAD includes all the usual foods like meat and dairy products.

The twist in the story comes when, after eight weeks, the twins go through medical tests. The doctors check things like their weight and blood pressure to see if their diet change affected them.

From the looks of it, the effects were pretty astounding. There was about a 10-15% drop in bad cholesterol, a 25% drop in insulin, and a 3% drop in bodyweight. And that’s just from not eating animal products for a few weeks.

However, the show doesn’t just stop there. It takes a broader look too, exploring how our food choices can affect bigger things like the climate crisis. Yes, you read that right. What you decide to put on your plate might have an effect on that big, wide world.

Twitter users share mixed reactions to documentary’s perspective

Since hitting Netflix on Jan. 1, the twin diet documentary has taken off. It seems to be the new buzzword on X. From everyday folks to celebrities, everyone seems to be talking about it and going vegetarian.

Comments like "Just watched 'you are what you eat' on Netflix, and I feel like going vegan now", are popping up everywhere.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another user shared:

As a twin myself, this might be interesting to watch.

Of course, not everyone is on board with the concept. A few have expressed feeling 'ambushed' by the new series.

Expand Tweet

Some shared concerns about the twin diet documentary seemingly leaning against the meat industry without giving it a fair representation. They also expressed difficulty in finding in-depth information regarding the twin study featured in the series.

Expand Tweet

So, whether you're someone who loves a good steak or someone who enjoys their greens, this Netflix twin diet documentary is sure to pique your interest. It's not just your everyday show about food. It's about health, the environment, and most importantly, making informed choices.

Whether you decide to go vegetarian or not is up to you, but one thing's for sure - "You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment" is bound to stir up thoughts and maybe even a bit of dinner-table debate.

If you fancy an intriguing watch that might just change the way you see your fridge, head over to Netflix. You might just find yourself skipping over the meat section on your next grocery trip.