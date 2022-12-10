Netflix Star Jenna Ortega Stopped Being Vegan while Filming ‘Wednesday’

For the last few years, 20-year-old actress Jenna Ortega has starred in several TV shows and movies, including You, Scream, and most recently Wednesday on Netflix. Many vegans are curious: is Ortega vegan?

Playing a fictional character whose pro-cruelty and pro-torture is one thing, but how does the star who plays Wednesday Addams choose to eat? Here's all the scoop you're looking for.

Is Jenna Ortega Still Vegan?

Jenna Ortega, who starred as Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show, confirmed that she has abandoned her veganism while filming the series in Romania. In an interview for Peeky, the 20-year-old said that she has stopped being vegan while filming in Romania.

In Romania, the food was very different from what she was used to. She felt like she wasn't getting all the nutrients she needed. Whether it meant there wasn't an abundance of plant-based protein where she was or something else isn't clear, but for her health's sake, she decided to start eating fish again.

Ortega explained in an interview:

"I've been vegan for a really long time, but when I went to Romania to film Wednesday, the food there was different, and I think my nutrition wasn't being met. So now, I'm pescatarian with the occasional addition of fish like salmon or tuna."

Ortega gave up her vegan diet while working on Wednesday in Romania, but it seems as though she might still mostly stay away from dairy. In a tweet from 2020, she expressed her enthusiasm for dairy alternatives, saying she was 'all for' an animal-free option.

Wrapping Up

Is this really a surprise? Probably not. A lot of vegans and vegetarians go back to eating meat once they discover how difficult it is to do so.

It's a complete lifestyle change that requires dedication and motivation. It can be even harder for someone to stay vegan when they're traveling abroad, or if their access to vegan food is limited.

Veganism is a personal choice, and it's all about what works best for you. You can still be vegan (or mostly vegan) and have fish occasionally — or even every now and then — and that's just fine.

While Jenna Ortega's choice may be controversial for some vegans, the moral of the story is that — when it comes to your health and well-being — you are in charge of your body. If that means switching up your diet when needed, so be it.

