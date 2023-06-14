New details emerge in police statement about Treat Williams' death

Treat Williams passed away on Monday (June 12) following a motorbike crash on Route 30 caused by Long Trail Auto close to Dorset, Vermont. He was 71.

Williams' family announced his passing:

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time.”

At the time of the accident, Williams was reportedly wearing a helmet.

Who is Treat Williams?

The American actor and movie star was renowned for his diverse work in films and television programmes. Williams became well-known for his breakthrough performance as Berger in Milos Forman's 1979 musical picture "Hair."

Williams won praise for his talent and was nominated for various awards, including the Golden Globe, for his performance in the 1988 television film "Hiroshima Maiden."

Treat Williams’ Death Cause

Williams' fatal collision occured at around 5 am on Monday on Route 30 near the Long Trail Auto in the Dorset area of southwest Vermont.

According to reports, the 2008 Honda SUV's driver, with whom Williams collided, may not have seen Williams' motorcycle when he made a left turn into a parking area. The driver had his turn signal on, the police reported.

After medical examination, Vermont State Police said:

“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead."

The SUV's driver, who escaped injury, did not receive a citation, and police said that they are still looking into the collision.

Since then, the actor has received tributes from Hollywood celebrities. Treat Williams’ agent Barry McPherson said:

“I am just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

This spring, HBO's "We Own This City," a drama about corruption in Baltimore, was broadcast and streamed, where Williams was in a guest role. He portrayed the title role in the 2016 theatrical and streaming release of "The Congressman."

We express our heartfelt condolences to Williams' family and their near ones.

Poll : 0 votes