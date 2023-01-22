Going to the gym for the first time can be an overwhelming experience for beginners with the presence of different workout equipment and people expertly going on with their fitness routine. However, you do not need to worry as this generally happens with people who visit these gyms for the first time.

Different workout equipment will provide you with varying benefits, ranging from increasing strength in your body to burning a high number of calories.

In this article, we will discuss the common workout equipment that is available in the gym and how beginners can effectively use it to reach their fitness goals.

Elliptical machine (Image via Pexels/Jonathan Borba)

1. Treadmill

Treadmills tend to be some of the best workout equipment that offers you several programs such as sprints, hills, and endurance training. This exercise will help in burning a decent amount of calories along with strengthening your bones and muscles. You can also modify the speed and inclination of the treadmill according to your fitness level.

How to use the treadmill?

Start this exercise in a straight standing posture with your body close enough to use the touchpad on the machine so that you can easily use them to stop or reduce the speed of the treadmill. Avoid holding handrails off the treadmill to reap maximum benefits.

Start the treadmill and gradually increase the speed and inclination of the machine. You can also clip the safety catch as an extra precaution.

2. Stationery Bike

Stationary bikes at the gym are also effective workout equipment, especially for people who do not want to deal with traffic and weather on the road while cycling. This low-impact exercise will stress your joints while burning a high number of calories as well as building lower body strength.

How to use a stationery bike?

Begin this exercise by sitting on the bicycle seat with both your legs on either side. Adjust the seat height according to your height before grabbing the bike handles with both your palms. Starts pedaling on the bike. You can modify the level and speed of this workout to tailor it according to your body’s needs.

Stationary Bike (Image via Pexels/Kampus Production)

3. Elliptical Machine

Elliptical machines tend to be some of the best workout equipment in the gym, which is a low-impact exercise as it will be easier on your back and joints. This exercise machine will help in improving the overall mobility of the body.

How to use an elliptical machine?

Start by positioning your feet flat on both the foot pads with the weight of your body evenly distributed. Grasp the handles on the machine with both your palms in a tight grip. Start moving your arms and legs accordingly. You can also increase and decrease the level of the workout depending on your fitness level.

There are several exercise machines and workout equipment in the gym that you can use to improve your health. Besides the above-mentioned total gym workouts, there are several other exercise machines in the gym. These include seated cable rows, dumbbells, chest press machines, leg press machines, and more.

Workout equipment such as dumbbells and barbells can be used to effectively engage different muscle groups throughout your body. You can easily tailor your workout routine to build muscles and add greater muscle symmetry to your body.

However, it is recommended to consult a fitness professional for the barbell and dumbbell exercises to follow the proper technique and posture required for the exercises.

Treadmill (Image via Pexels/Anastasia Shuraeva)

The aforementioned article discusses some of the best workout equipment that beginners can try for total gym workouts.

If you are feeling overwhelmed on the first day of your gym and do not understand how to operate a particular workout equipment, then it is recommended to approach the gym trainers present. They can properly guide you through your workout routine along with helping you to effectively use the gym machine.

