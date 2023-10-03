New Research Claims Transplant-Based Cancer Cure within 60 Days

Cancer cure has been a major concern for a very long time in the medical field, with several researchers dedicated to finding cancer cures for the various types of this disease. Cancer, a condition characterized by a rapid and abnormal division of cells, which, in turn, destroys the body tissue, has claimed countless lives. A terrifying condition, it continues to impact a lot of lives worldwide.

However, a new groundbreaking research suggests that there might be a transplant-based cancer cure. The scientists at Rice University, who were backed by a 45 million dollar grant from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, are on their way towards developing a transformative method that intends to reduce the death toll due to cancer by 50 percent.

This research is based on a sense and response implant technology that promises to offer real-time monitoring for immunotherapy patients. This technology promises to be capable of revolutionizing cancer treatment.

Cancer Cure: Implant-Based Treatment

This implant-based tech promises to provide real-time data

Unlike other cancer treatments, which often render the patient bedridden, these implants claim a minimalistic solution. This implant works in a way that is similar to insulin pumps. It is based on the hybrid advanced molecular manufacturing regulator in short HAMMR, a compact three-inch system that functions in a closed loop system.

It promises to continuously monitor cancer progression and administer immunotherapy drugs as per the needs of the patient within the closed loop. This implant will communicate wirelessly through a smartphone application. This enhances the availability and usability of the consumer.

Further, it claims that it is needed for short-term use only and can cure cancer within 60 days. The project is more promising for the future, as it claims to reduce cancer-related deaths by 50 percent.

The best thing about it is its ability to adapt to the nature of the cancer cells. It is not like other traditional diagnostic tools, as it gives real-time data from the tumor environment. The project mainly aims to help patients with ovarian, pancreatic, and other difficult-to-treat cancers.

This is a promising step towards a cancer cure. Dr. Amir Jazaeri, a co-principal investigator and professor of gynecologic oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, said:

“Cancer cells are continually evolving and adapting to therapy. However, currently available diagnostic tools, including radiologic tests, blood assays and biopsies, provide very infrequent and limited snapshots of this dynamic process.”

Thus, this new method comes as a promising development that aims to help patients fight their cancer more effectively.

The Road Ahead

This new tech is a hope in the fight against cancer

Cancer has been difficult to treat, but this new tech promises a new hope for the cancer cure. This implant-based tech can help with providing real-time immunotherapy drugs based on the needs of the patient. This research has a broad scope in the field of various cancers like those in the pancreas, liver, and lungs.

This development is all thanks to the research team of 20, under the project name THOR (targeted hybrid oncotherapeutic regulation), who contributed to the serious fight against cancer. With the pre-trials, they have achieved satisfactory results. The trials on mice were also successful, with implants which eradicated late-stage ovarian and colorectal cancers within just six days.

In the next 5 years, the target is to start human trials, paving the way for a revolution in cancer treatment. The sense-and-respond implant technology, represented by the HAMMR device, offers hope for millions of patients by providing real-time monitoring and personalized immunotherapy. With this new research, a better future for cancer patients can be envisioned