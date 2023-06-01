New Research Reveals Surge in Weight Loss Surgery Among Children and Teens

According to new data, weight loss surgery among children and teenagers has significantly increased in recent years. The increased awareness of the need for efficient interventions to manage severe obesity in younger populations is highlighted by this new trend.

Since 2016, more children and adolescents aged 10 to 19 have undergone metabolic and bariatric operations, according to research released in JAMA Paediatrics. In spite of a decline in adult weight loss surgery rates during the first two years of the Covid-19 epidemic, the tendency persisted.

What Does the Research Say About Weight Loss Surgery?

Teenagers who want to lose a lot of weight and get healthier are being encouraged to explore bariatric surgery, sometimes referred to as metabolic and bariatric surgery.

The frequency of weight-loss procedures performed on young people increased by 19% between 2020 and 2021.

Emerging trend highlights the growing recognition of the need for effective interventions to address severe obesity in younger populations. (Image via Unsplash/ Szabolcs Toth)

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, childhood obesity is a "serious problem" in the US. It affects roughly 15 million kids between the ages of 2 and 19, or about 1 in 5 children and teenagers. And extreme obesity, which is defined as having a body mass index that is at least 20% greater than that of an obese person, is becoming more common.

The stomach and intestines are changed as a result of bariatric and metabolic surgery, which affects how well the body absorbs nutrients. They may cause a person to eat less or more depending on how hungry or full they feel.

Different Weight Loss Surgery for Teens

Teenagers may think about having different kinds of weight-loss surgery, such as:

Gastric sleeve: A section of the stomach is removed during a gastric sleeve treatment to reduce the size and capacity of the stomach.

Gastric bypass: By rerouting a portion of the small intestine and producing a small stomach pouch, a gastric bypass procedure can minimize calorie absorption.

Bariatric surgery can provide hope and transformative results. (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Adjustable gastric banding: In this treatment, the top portion of the stomach is wrapped in an adjustable band to reduce the size of the stomach pouch.

The teen's general health, personal preferences, and the advice of the medical team will all play a role in the decision of surgery.

Weight Loss Surgery Side Effects

Although weight-loss surgery can be a highly effective way to help people lose a lot of weight and improve their general health, it's crucial to be aware of any negative effects that might occur. It's essential to speak with a medical expert and fully comprehend any hazards connected to weight loss surgery.

Here are a few typical adverse effects:

Pain and discomfort: Some pain and discomfort at the incision sites or in the belly are typical after weight loss surgery. Depending on the sort of surgery done, this can vary in intensity and length. Pain can be controlled with medication and appropriate post-operative care.

Infection: Though they are uncommon, surgery site infections are possible. Infection risk can be reduced by proper wound care, hygiene, and following post-operative instructions.

It is critical to carefully balance the advantages and potential hazards of surgical procedures. (Image via Unsplash/ I Yunmai)

Medical complications: Surgical hazards include those related to anesthesia, blood clots, bleeding, and harm to the surrounding organs. As with every surgical procedure, weight loss surgery entails these risks. Despite their low likelihood, these hazards should be discussed with the surgical team before the procedure.

As more and more adolescents and teenagers are undergoing weight loss surgery, according to a recent study, it is critical to carefully balance the advantages and potential hazards of doing so. For young people battling extreme obesity, bariatric surgery can provide hope and transformative results.

To ensure long-term success and the general well-being of young patients, a complete strategy that combines in-depth assessment, continuing care, and education is necessary.

