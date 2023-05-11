New study finds connection between sleep apnea and Alzheimer's risk

Did you know that sleep apnea is a possible risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease? A recent study published in the journal JAMA Neurology produces new evidence supporting the link between the condition and cognitive degeneration.

This could be a major breakthrough in combatting mental illnesses and dementias like Alzheimer’s.

The Study - Connection Between Sleep Apnea and Alzheimer's

A new study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, suggests that people with sleep apnea are at a higher risk for stroke and Alzheimer's disease if they spend less time in deep sleep, and cognitive decline.

The researchers also looked at whether treatment for sleep apnea, such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, reduced the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. But only in people who used the treatment for four or more hours per night.

How Sleep Apnea Contributes To Brain Inflammation And Cognitive Decline?

The exact link between sleep apnea and cognitive decline is not yet clear, but the researchers suggest that it may be related to the disruptions in oxygen supply to the brain that occur during sleep apnea. These disruptions may cause damage to the brain over time and increase the risk of developing dementia.

This study adds to a growing body of research that suggests a link between sleep disorders and dementia. Previous studies have found that poor sleep quality and other sleep disorders, such as insomnia, may also increase the risk of developing cognitive decline.

Symptoms of Sleep Apnea

Some of the symptoms of sleep apnea include:

Loud snoring: This is often the most noticeable symptom of sleep apnea. It can be disruptive to the sleep of both the person with sleep apnea and their bed partner. Pauses in breathing: People with sleep apnea may stop breathing for several seconds at a time during sleep. This can happen many times throughout the night. Gasping or choking: When breathing resumes after a pause, it may be accompanied by a gasping or choking sound. Daytime fatigue: People with sleep apnea often feel tired or fatigued during the day, even after what should be a full night’s sleep. Morning headaches: Waking up with a headache is a common symptom of sleep apnea, as the pauses in breathing can cause a decrease in oxygen levels in the blood.

The link between sleep apnea and Alzheimer’s disease is an important area of research that warrants further investigation. By better understanding the relationship between these two conditions, we may be able to develop more effective strategies for preventing and treating this disease, a devastating illness that affects millions of people worldwide.

