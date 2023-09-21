New study finds suppressing negative thoughts may fight off your mental health issues!

We all have negative thoughts that bog us down and turn a good day into a bad one. A new study published in the Journal of Science Advances highlights an interesting turn of events. You may have heard about the thought suppression experiments or the one involving a cute pink elephant. If you have ever tested out the theory, it suggests that by suppressing our negative thoughts, we give them even more power, which creates more difficulties.

Even though you don't want to think about a pink elephant, it keeps coming in anyway. However, researchers Anderson and Mamat have something new. In their study, they talk about how suppressing your thoughts can improve mental health.

Suppressing negative thoughts? Here is how it may help you

Research for the longest time has focused on ways to stop a negative thought loop. A therapist will encourage you to think about such thoughts rather than suppress them since they may become more intrusive later. This is often associated with anxiety disorders and other mental health concerns.

Traditional therapies avoid suppression; however, the new research suggests training it. The researchers came to various conclusions. They found that when participants suppress their thoughts, their immediate awareness of the distressing thoughts reduces. Think of this as an avoidance coping; it helps you not deal with the situation temporarily.

This also allows you time to not feel distressed whenever a thought pops up; it gives you time to address it. This research lays down important work for treating anxiety, depression, and Post-traumatic stress disorder. There are multiple ways of dealing with negative thinking, but what works for you can completely differ from what works for others.

Overcoming negative thoughts is why most individuals seek therapy. It is important to note that even though they can be distressing, these thoughts are part of our human nature. Even though you want to remove them completely, they can not disappear.

While these new findings pave the way for more research and fascinate mental health professionals about the ever-changing nature of the human mind, it is essential to be aware. One study is impactful, but it can't be generalized. When you have an array of negative thoughts, it is time to look within and understand how they have been affecting you.

