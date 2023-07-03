New study suggests breakthrough in tinnitus treatment

Tinnitus affects a staggering 750 million people worldwide, and finding an effective tinnitus treatment has been a challenge.

However, a recent study conducted by Brazilian researchers from the Optics and Photonics Research Center (CEPOF) has discovered a breakthrough: low-level laser therapy is the most successful treatment for tinnitus.

Let's go through the details and learn how laser therapy could bring relief to those suffering from this frustrating condition.

What is tinnitus and need for effective treatment

Understanding tinnitus (Image via Freepik/Katemangostar)

Tinnitus is not a disease itself but a distressing symptom that can enourmosly impact quality of life.

While its causes can vary, ranging from earwax build-up to brain damage, there's no standard form of treatment or FDA-approved medication for tinnitus. That has led researchers to explore alternative methods to relieve its effects.

Laser therapy breakthrough

The CEPOF study compared various treatments commonly used for tinnitus, aiming to identify the most promising approach. Over a four-week trial, researchers tested laser acupuncture, flunarizine dihydrochloride, Ginkgo biloba and low-level laser stimulation.

The results were remarkable. Laser acupuncture and transmeatal low-power laser stimulation stood out as the most effective treatments, surpassing the others in terms of positive outcomes.

How laser therapy works?

Laser therapy (Image via Freepik/Prostooleh)

Low-level laser therapy offers several great benefits for tinnitus sufferers. It has anti-inflammatory properties and promotes relaxation. Moreover, laser therapy is believed to enhance peripheral irrigation, which is often a root cause of tinnitus.

Additionally, it boosts cell growth and collagen production in the inner ear, addressing underlying issues that contribute to the condition.

Path to standard tinnitus treatment

While this study is not the first to demonstrate the effectiveness of laser therapy, it marks a significant step forward in establishing treatment protocols. The findings enable dentists, ear, nose and throat specialists, speech therapists and other healthcare professionals to adopt a standardized approach for tinnitus treatment.

With the right guidance, they can determine the apt number of sessions and treatment intensity for each patient, leading to more consistent and successful outcomes.

Future research and long-term effects

Laser treatment scope (Image via Freepik/DCstudio)

The CEPOF study has highlighted the potential of laser therapy technology for tinnitus patients, but there's still more to explore.

Future research should focus on the long-term effects of laser therapy and explore deeper into understanding how this innovative treatment can continue to improve the lives of those with tinnitus.

If you or someone you know is struggling with tinnitus, take comfort in knowing that effective relief may be within reach. Laser therapy has emerged as a game-changer in tinnitus treatment, offering hope and respite for millions of individuals worldwide.

As the medical community continues to embrace this groundbreaking approach, more patients can look forward to finding relief from the persistent ringing in their ears.

The future is bright, and with ongoing research, laser therapy could become the standard for tinnitus treatment, bringing an end to the frustrating symphony of sounds.

