New study suggests hormone replacement therapy during menopause can have many benefits

Hormone replacement therapy during menopause has long been a controversial topic. Studies have argued that its benefits do not outweigh its risks. That's especially true for women experiencing menopause.

A new study, though, has found that it can have lots of health benefits. These include reducing symptoms like hot flushes, boosting energy levels and increasing bone density as well as protecting against heart disease and cancer. So should you consider it? Let's take a look.

Benefits of hormone replacement therapy

1) Increases bone density

Increases bone density (Image via Pexels/Rdne Stock Project)

Menopause can take a physical toll on women's bodies due to decreasing hormone production levels.

Thankfully there's a therapeutic option called hormone replacement therapy. HRT assists with managing symptom severity through introducing external sources of estrogen & progesterone into the body, which replaces lower natural hormone levels.

By stimulating estrogen levels and emulating pre-menopausal hormonal status, hormone replacement therapy effectively reduces bone loss caused by decreased estrogen production post-menopause. A hormone-balancing regimen can also help increase progesterone level.

2) Protects against heart disease and cancer

Reduces risk of chronic illness (Image via Freepik)

According to a study in the Journal of Women's Health, individuals using HRT have reduced chances of developing invasive breast cancer compared with those who don't use it. Moreover, these users typically develop breast cancer at a later stage when survival rates are higher.

Another research published in The Lancet suggests that HRT after menopause can reduce ovarian cancer risks by 50%. Subsequently, another study showed that simultaneous use of estrogen and progestin can decrease endometrial cancer risk by half.

3) Slows down aging

Slows down aging (Image via Pexels/Rdne Stock Project)

HRT can slow down the aging process. As we age, the body produces less and less hormones, which can lead to a number of health problems.

This therapy can help reduce wrinkles and fine lines, prevent osteoporosis (bone loss) and help protect against heart disease.

4) Increases energy levels, mood and confidence

Improves mood (Image via Unsplash/Lona)

If you're experiencing menopause, hormone replacement therapy can help you. Hormone replacement therapy is a treatment that uses hormones to replace what your body no longer makes. It's also known as HRT or estrogen therapy in women and testosterone therapy in men.

5) Decreases hot flashes and night sweats

Reduces hot flushes and night sweat (Image via Pexels/Polina Zimmerman)

Hot flashes and night sweats are symptoms of menopause, a natural process triggered by the reduction of estrogen levels in the body. HRT replaces estrogen levels to reduce frequency of these symptoms.

HRT is not recommended for everyone who experiences hot flashes or night sweats. However, some people may find it beneficial if they have had breast cancer or stroke within five years of beginning treatment with HRT.

When HRT should not be used?

If you have had a hysterectomy or bilateral oophorectomy, or if your ovaries have been removed, you do not need hormone replacement therapy. That's because the main benefits of HRT is its ability to replace ovarian hormones; without them, there is no need for HRT either.

Hormone replacement therapy is a great way for women to deal with menopause. It can help you feel better, look younger and even provide protection against certain diseases like heart disease and cancer.

If you're interested in taking HRT, talk with your doctor about what options are available, as there are different types of treatments available depending on how old they are when the symptoms start appearing.

Poll : 0 votes