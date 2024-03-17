New study suggests sleep deficiency linked to muscle dysmorphia in youth

In our always-on society, where dysmorphia battles are fought everyday, quality sleep has become a rare gem, particularly crucial for teenagers and young adults navigating through significant growth phases. Essential for maintaining fundamental health, adequate sleep is as vital as food and water.

However, emerging research points to a concerning pattern - insufficient sleep is closely tied to struggles with muscle dysmorphia among young people. Muscle dysmorphia is an obsession with the notion of not being sufficiently muscular, regardless of actual muscle size.

The groundbreaking study, spearheaded by Kyle T. Ganson, PhD, MSW, from the University of Toronto, sheds light on the issue. Published in Sleep Health, the study surveyed over 900 youngsters in a two-week span. Alarmingly, it was found that individuals with signs of muscle dysmorphia were not only sleeping less but also struggling with sleep initiation and maintenance.

How poor sleep affects young people's health

Incomplete sleep can cause anxiety and depression (Image via Vecteezy)

The effects of inadequate sleep ripple across both the physical and mental health spectrum. For those grappling with the condition, the deficit exacerbates daily challenges, heightening the risk of suicide. Ganson asserts:

“Lack of quality sleep has a profound impact on the youth”

Prior investigations underscore the alarming trend of youth falling short of the recommended 7 to 10 hours of nightly sleep. This shortfall is intricately linked to several mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, and even psychosis.

What sets this research apart is its exploration of the intersection between muscle health and sleep quality. It proposes a web of interconnected factors disrupting sleep in affected individuals. These encompass deep-seated dissatisfaction with physical appearance, obsessive musculature-focused thought patterns, and resultant sleep-interrupting anxiety.

Relationship between sleep and mental health

People exercising at night tend to disrupt their sleep cycle (Image via Vecteezy)

The study further explores lifestyle choices contributing to poor sleep in this demographic. It points out that, driven by muscular concerns, some individuals may opt to exercise at night, sacrificing sleep.

The pursuit of muscle enhancement often leads to the intake of supplements laced with stimulants like caffeine, further impeding sleep. Additionally, prevalent among those with muscle dysmorphia is the use of anabolic-androgenic steroids, notorious for their sleep-disruptive side effects.

This body of research serves as a critical call to action for muscle health sufferers, their support systems, healthcare professionals, and the broader community. It underscores the intricate link between sleep and mental health issues, advocating for a holistic approach to wellness that merges physical and mental healthcare.

Is sleep a key factor in controlling muscle dysmorphia?

Changing lifestyle and prioritizing sleep are important (Image via Vecteezy)

For young people entangled in the throes of muscle dysmorphia, prioritizing sleep could be instrumental in managing their condition. As ongoing research continues to highlight the essential role of sleep, there is a growing realization that lifestyle changes, rethinking supplement use, and overall daily practices are imperative for supporting both sleep and a healthy body image.

Sleep, often sidelined in health discussions, emerges as a cornerstone in preventative and management strategies for muscle dysmorphia, influencing both our physical appearance and psychological resilience.

The insights underscore the importance of cultivating good sleep habits and addressing body image concerns among youth. By delving deeper into the interconnectedness of sleep, physical self-perception, and mental health, we pave the way towards more informed, empathetic, and effective healthcare solutions, reinforcing the critical nature of sleep in fostering overall well-being.