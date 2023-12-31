New year mental health resolutions that you can realistically achieve

New years is yet another time for a ride around the sun, but remember to switch to the mental health gear before the ride begins. It's time to take charge of our overall well-being and be equipped to not just deal with, but joyfully live the years to come, particularly 2024.

It is likely that you have had at least once in your life set a new year resolution. While some are able to comply with it, most others find themselves struggling to keep up. This often disappoints us and stops us from setting new resolutions.

It is important to remember that resolutions are not set in stone, but rather guide us into the new year.

It's okay if you have not been able to work on your resolutions, the next year is for you. (Image via Vecteezy/ Panuwat Dangsungnoen)

New year mental health resolutions that will boost your well-being

Resolutions are about making a fresh start! (Image via Unsplash/ Tim Mossholder)

Resolutions are driven by our spirit to make new changes and improve our emotional health. It can be easy to aim for unrealistic resolutions that don't add to our health or ones that are too difficult to start with.

A key to happiness is moving from the complexities of life to simpler things. Here are a few resolutions that you can set for the new year:

1. Move away from perfectionism

Perfectionism is not the same as striving for achievement. Unhealthy perfectionism can do more harm than good.

Take resolutions for instance. When we aim for perfect goals, such as a perfect new year body, hobby, or skill, we end up setting the bar too high. When we are not able to reach it, we are left disappointmented and guilty.

2. Work on your gut health

New year resolutions are to make you happy and feel better. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

A happy life is equal to having a happy gut. Older individuals who feel young and healthy often reveal two secrets: a healthy gut and a life lived in accordance with values.

You can start small to manage your gut health. It can be as small as deciding how many times you want to consume junk food in a month.

3. Unplug from your digital devices

Our digital screens usually overwhelm us with loads of information, sometimes useful, which is mostly of no substantial value.

Make up your mind to unplug from screen time and pay attention to your real self on a regular basis. Indulge in in-person conversations, enjoy the natural world all around you, and capture moments without clicking them for the ’gram.

Sharing authentic bonds with people and those you meet can be greatly beneficial for your mental well-being.

4. Seek social support

Seek support from the ones you love. (Image via Unsplash/ Ian Schneider)

No one can deal with life's struggles alone. Whenever you are facing overwhelming situations, don't hesitate seeking support. Consult a therapist, share with a dear friend, or be part of a supportive group.

When you are dealing with problems, asking for assistance is a sign of resilience, not weakness. It can be hard to step away from the depths of loneliness and isolation.

Keep in mind, these resolutions aren’t another stress generating impediment in your life, they are stepping stones to be always conscious of the direction our lives are headed.

You may tweak them as per your convenience to fit in your life. The key to a happy life is being consistent and compassionate.

So, here we are at the brink to begin another tour around the sun, let's ensure we are equipped to make 2024 the year we pay attention to our mental health and well-being.

Start small but achieve life transforming changes this new year, but don't worry about a perfect beginning!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.