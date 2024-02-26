New York woman with severe depression saved with a brain pacemaker

Severe depression can be life-threatening and Emily Hollenbeck of New York, was caught in a black hole for many years. Hollenback's life changed when she got a brain pacemaker. As part of an experimental therapy, she placed bets on deep brain stimulation to save her life. This technique involves the implantation of devices that send electrical impulses to specific parts of the brain.

Electroconvulsive shock therapy has also been used in cases of severe depression. However, there have been mixed reports about its effectiveness. However, researchers believe that deep brain stimulation could eventually help many of the nearly three million Americans with depression who resist other treatments.

Severe depression can be life threatening and researchers continue to experiment with treatment methods such as the brain pacemaker. (Image via Fox 5/ mary Conlon)

"Nothing else was working" - How did the brain pacemaker save Emily's life?

The brain pacemaker may be used formally for treatment of other clients with this condition. (Image via Fox5/ mary conlon)

Perhaps the most unfortunate aspect of being diagnosed with severe depression is that it also has a high mortality rate. While the symptoms of depression often lie on a continuum, those with severe depression often find it difficult to make it through their everyday lives. Hollenback was diagnosed with depression at an early age. The causes of depression can vary from person to person. However, for her, it was growing up in poverty and homelessness.

Emily Hollenback experienced her first major bout of depression in 2009 after her father died by suicide. Although she managed to earn a doctorate in Psychology, she saw herself slipping into darkness and losing her mother in her last year of grad school. Hollenback had tried everything, from therapy to medications, and even ECT. She expressed her disappointment and exhaustion and reported, 'Nothing else was working.'

After her deep brain stimulation surgery, she felt immediate relief from the symptoms. It felt like a brain pacemaker that instantly relieved her of the negativity and heaviness. For Hollenbeck, the most profound change was finding pleasure in music again because of the brain pacemaker. One of the common symptoms of depression is that you stop finding interest and pleasure in things that you once loved to enjoy. In continuation of her treatment, Emily Hollenback continues to take medication and therapy and needs ongoing care!

Deep brain stimulation or the brain pacemaker, is not a one-stop solution, nor has it been proven effective for many people. However, it lights up the way for individuals like Emily Hollenbeck, who had perhaps lost all hope of living. Chronic depression can significantly impact your will to live and motivation to show up every day. If you find yourself in a similar spot, seek help as soon as you can!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.