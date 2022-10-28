2022 Rogue Invitational Crossfit Results - Day 1

The 2022 Rogue Invitational takes place from October 27-30 at the Dell Diamond Stadium in Greater Austin, Texas.

The invitational will comprise ten individual CrossFit, five strongman, three legends, and three record breaker events. Legendary Icelandic strongman Hafthor Bjornsson will make a return to strongman on Sunday - where he will look to break his own world record at the weight over bar challenge.

The first day of the Rogue Invitational kicked off with a Crossfit event - The Texas Trail. Twenty male and as many female athletes took to the Cypress Hill Ranch, just west of Austin, Texas, for Event One. The athletes were instructed to pack long pants and trail running shoes for the grueling 4.2-mile run. However, outside media, coaches, and broadcasters were not allowed at the event.

Day One of the 2022 Rogue Invitational ended with Jayson Hooper and Danielle Brandon dominating the Texas Trail with times of 31:27.06 and 34:11.03 respectively.

The Texas Trail event comprised four phases, which incorporated Crossfit along with a few strongman elements:

1.2-mile run with ruck (30/20 lbs)

1-mile run

3 sandbags up and over (100/70 lbs)

2-mile run

Total - 4.2 miles

Event One Results

The athletes carried a weighted ruck for the first 1.2 miles of the trail race —30 pounds for the men and 20 pounds for the women.

After taking off the rucksacks, the competitors ran one mile before lifting sandbags (100 pounds for men and 70 pounds for women) over an obstacle three times. A two-mile run to the finish line marked the end of the event.

2022 Rogue Invitational - Women's Texas Trail Results

Danielle Brandon — 34:11.03 — Winner Bailey Rogers — 34:47.91 Gabriela Migała — 35:02.50 Matilde Garnes — 35:43.94 Emma Lawson — 35:53.39 Jacqueline Dahlstrøm — 35:59.95 Annie Thorisdottir — 36:02.20 Emma McQuaid — 36:34.02 Laura Horvath — 36:40.02 Andrea Solberg — 36:51.43 Arielle Loewen — 36:51.43 Ellie Turner — 37:44.29 Alexis Raptis — 38:02.31 Amanda Barnhart — 38:22.10 Manon Angonese — 38:22.10 Kara Saunders — 38:57.69 Carolyn Prevost — 40:11.83 Anikha Greer — 44:19.24 Dani Speegle — 44:27.06 Olivia Kerstetter — 46:28.21

Danielle Brandon displayed extreme determination to get ahead of the pack. Only two years ago, she struggled in the “Ruck Run” at the West Coast Classic Semifinal, finishing at the bottom.

It's clear Brandon has been working hard to improve her cardiovascular capacity and stamina. The 26-year-old from Kennewick, Washington, made her Crossfit debut in 2019, but her first Open was in 2014.

Brandon was pushed throughout the event by Bailey Rogers, who finished a close second. Polish athlete and 2021 Rogue Invitational third-place finisher Gabriela Migała came in third, mere seconds behind Rogers.

Rookies Matilde Garnes and Emma Lawson rounded out the top five, while Crossfit legend Annie Thorisdottir finished seventh.

2022 Rogue Invitational - Men's Texas Trail Results

Jayson Hopper — 31:27.06 — Winner Jeffrey Adler — 31:40.83 Ricky Garard — 32:09.57 Roman Khrennikov — 32:23.69 Justin Medeiros — 32:38.29 Chandler Smith — 32:55.06 Björgvin Guðmundsson — 33:04.29 Saxon Panchik — 33:21.44 Noah Ohlsen — 33:38.21 Patrick Vellner —33:42.66 Cole Sager — 33:43.90 Scott Tetlow — 33:51.34 Jorge Fernandez — 35:23.41 Nick Mathew — 35:37.43 Henrik Haapalainen — 35:56.58 Samuel Kwant — 36:04.51 Tim Paulson — 37:15.83 Jonne Koski — 39:37.60 Jack Farlow — 40:29.85 Lazar Dukic — 50:42.68

Jayson Hopper, last year's seventh-placed finisher, exceeded expectations to dominate an event he was not considered a favorite in. Showing improved endurance, he breezed through the the ruck portion of the run and handled the sandbags during the up-and-overs with relative ease. He finished the event in 31:27.06.

Meanwhile, 2021 Rogue Invitational third-place finisher Jeffrey Adler topped off a strong run with a second-place finish.

The top three finishers from the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games rounded out the top five. While Ricky Garard placed third, Russian athlete Roman Khrennikov came in fourth. Fifth place went to the reigning two-time Fittest Man on Earth and 2021 Rogue Invitational winner Justin Medeiros.

Lazar Dukic, one of the early favorites for the event, finished last after a likely ankle injury he picked up during the run.

What's Next At The 2022 Rogue Invitational?

The Crossfit events will continue till October 30. On October 28, athletes will go head-to-head in three events - Ski Bar, Back Attack, and DT with a spin.

On October 29, there will be three events - The Turtle, a mystery event that's still to be announced, and The Texas Oak. On the last day of the Rogue Invitational, three events will decide the fate of the competition - Snatch and Press, The Goblet, and a final event that's yet to be announced. For more details regarding event specifics and timings, please check the competition website here.

The Strongman part of theRogue Invitational will kick off at 2.00 pm CST, with the Tower of Power - a deadlift for reps event that will employ a newly built platform by Rogue. For a detailed look into the strongman events, you can check out the updated roster and event list.

The next three days (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) of the Rogue Invitational will be live streamed on both the Rogue website and the Rogue YouTube channel.

