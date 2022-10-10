2022 Tsunami Nutrition Pro Results and Recap

The 2022 Tsunami Nutrition Pro took place in Rome, Italy, from October 8-9. The show served as a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier for the Men's Open, Men's Physique and Bikini divisions.

Featuring epic clashes between bodybuilders from all over the globe, the Tsunami Nutrition Pro was one of the last qualifying events before the Mr. Olympia. The 2022 Mr. Olympia will take place at the beautiful Venetian Expo and Convention Center from December 15-18, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The most exciting moments of the Tsunami Nutrition Pro happened during the highly anticipated Men's Open callouts, where the 5'11" 250 lb James Hollingshead put on an impressive display of mass and class.

2022 Tsunami Nutrition Pro - Complete Breakdown

Men's Open

Ten athletes battled for the coveted Olympia qualification, with the crowd cheering them on loudly.

James Hollingshead

James Hollingshead was the clear winner, which was evident from the pre-judging round. Displaying a physique with mass, grainy conditioning and freaky quads, Hollingshead has clearly put work into growing his arms and deltoids.

The 35-year-old heavyweight began his bodybuilding journey at 14 and slowly developed a passion for boxing. With Mike Tyson being his idol, James tried boxing for a while before realizing his body responded better to strength training.

With two victories at the UKBFF Jr. British Championships and the UKBFF Heavyweight Championships. Hollingshead established himself as a fierce athlete and a rising star in British bodybuilding. This year, he will look to improve his 12th-place finish at the 2021 Olympia.

You can find more details regarding his diet and training techniques on his YouTube Channel.

Alfred Vlad Chiriac

Taking second place, Alfred Chirac was the epitome of aesthetic bodybuilding. Blessed with round muscle bellies and a phenomenal structure, he also performed a vacuum pose on stage.

Chirac regularly documents his training sessions and competition prep details here.

Marc Hector

Marc Hector seemed to have come in with sub-par conditioning, and he looked softer than in his competitions. Blessed with amazing proportions and a tiny waist, Hector bagged third place.

The 36-year-old athlete, hailing from the United Kingdom, is also a professional bodybuilding and posing coach.

He's married to Kerry Sexton, an IFBB Pro competitor who finished sixth in the Bikini Division at the Tsunami Nutrition Pro this year.

The fourth and fifth places went to German bodybuilder Enrico Hoffmann and Czech giant Milan Sadek respectively.

Men’s Open Bodybuilding

First Place — James Hollingshead - Winner

Second Place — Alfred Vlad Chiriac

Third Place — Marc Hector

Fourth Place — Enrico Hoffmann

Fifth Place — Milan Sadek

For more details regarding the Men's Open Division, watch the complete breakdown by RxMuscle below.

Men's Physique

Nineteen athletes went head-to-head at the Men's Physique Division at the 2022 Tsunami Nutrition Pro.

Chao Peng

Chao Peng from China secured top position, showcasing a perfectly conditioned physique with an insane shoulder-waist ratio.

Bikini

Thirteen bikini athletes clashed against each other in an extremely close competition.

Francesca Stoico

The victory went to Italian athlete Francesca, who will now set her focus on winning the Bikini Olympia title. She has attended four Olympias before and will look to finally crack the top three this year.

Stoica started training at 18 to rectify her scoliosis problem and gradually fell in love with the sport. She currently works as an online coach, personal trainer and posing teacher.

Stine Hansen

The 29-year-old Danish athlete took second place at the event.

Conclusion

2022 Tsunami Nutrition Pro Winners

Men’s Open: James Hollingshead

James Hollingshead Men’s Physique: Chao Peng

Chao Peng Bikini: Francesca Stoico

