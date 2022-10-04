2022 VanCity Showdown Results and Scorecards

The 2022 VanCity Showdown show took place on October 1, 2022 in Burnaby, Canada. The show served as a 2022 Mr. Olympia qualifier, exclusively for the 212 Bodybuilding division. Witnessing an epic clash between seven bodybuilders from four countries, the 2022 VanCity Showdown was one of the last qualifying events before the 2022 Mr. Olympia. The 2022 Mr. Olympia contest will take place between December 15 and 18, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2022 VanCity Showdown: Final Placings

Winner—Romain Ramassamy

Hailing from Montreal, Romain Ramassamy made his pro debut in Classic Physique in 2021. The 2022 VanCity Showdown was his first 212 event, where he immediately proved his mettle and impressed the judges. Winning the event with first-place votes from all the judges, Romain is a name to watch out for at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

Runner-Up—Cody Drobot

The overwhelming favorite going into the event, Cody Drobot was simply overtaken by Romain's size and structure. The 5'7", 212 lb athlete, hailing from Canada, had previously competed in the Classic Physique division. As of now, Cody has managed to qualify for the 2022 Mr. Olympia, being among the top three athletes in the overall 212 Bodybuilding division points system. This situation may, however, change.

Third Place—Mahood al Durrah

A late entrant to the 2022 VanCity Showdown, Mahood Al Durrah has not competed since his second-place finish at the 2019 Dallas Europa. Coming off a three-year layoff due to a back injury, the Egyptian bodybuilder put on an entertaining performance to secure third place. Hopefully, Mahood can use this momentum to earn a victory in the coming months, which will win him a seat at the 2022 Mr. Olympia.

Fourth Place—David Robinson

A former airman hailing from Fort Mitchell, Alabama, David Johnson has been a bodybuilding fan since he was a child. David has been competing since 2010, and recently became a father.

Fifth Place—Kevin Johnson

Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, Kevin Johnson is a former track and cross-country athlete who has enjoyed reading bodybuilding magazines since childhood. He has been competing since 2004, and also works as a real estate agent.

Sixth Place—Chris Buhr

A personal trainer and the co-owner of Forged Fitness gym in Martensville, Canada, Chris Buhr has been competing for over 10 years. His major source of encouragement is his mother, Sheila Buhr, who firmly believes her son will one day realize his dream of winning the Mr. Olympia.

Seventh Place—Jamie De Rego

The 30-year old hailing from Preston, UK, now resides in Dubai. He has been involved in sports from a young age, competing at the national level as a teen in football, athletics, and rugby. The 5'6" athlete weighs around 240 lbs in the off-season, and is a big fan of sushi.

2022 VanCity Pro 212 Division Official Scorecard

2022 VanCity Showdown: 212 Division Scorecard

The 2022 VanCity Pro saw the rise of new athletes, as well as the return of hardened veterans. With the 2022 Mr. Olympia looming over the horizon, boybuilding fans will be hoping for a pitched battle in the 212 Bodybuilding Division.

