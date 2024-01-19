8 effective home remedies for cavities

There are many home remedies for cavities that can help you get rid of the annoying condition.

Think of cavities as tiny black holes on your teeth. They start when bacteria, feasting on your mouth's sugars, grow on your teeth.

Streptococcus mutans, a usual suspect, leads to the creation of these cavities. They make acid, which eats your teeth's enamel. Catching cavities early is the key to avoiding major issues.

Poor dental care mainly causes tooth decay and cavities, which are common issues. Ignoring them might lead to severe tooth pain, infections, and, sadly, losing teeth.

8 home remedies for cavities

1) Oil pulling

Oil pulling is an Ayurvedic practice that promotes oral hygiene. One of the many studies undertaken revealed that oil pulling decreases the quantity of germs in the mouth and plaque production, potentially preventing decay from occurring in the future.

In this process, a small amount of pure coconut oil, sesame oil or sunflower oil (ideally cold-pressed) is swished about the mouth to coat all of the teeth.

This technique should be performed in the morning on an empty stomach before cleaning the teeth. There is still room for greater research into the advantages of oil pulling, yet it is widely used.

Benefits of home remedies for cavities (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by rdne)

2) Vitamin D

Vitamin D serves an important function in maintaining dental health. It promotes calcium absorption and the generation of antimicrobial peptides.

To avoid periodontal disease and cavities, it is vital to consume a Vitamin D-rich diet, including meals such as fatty fish and yolks from eggs, along with cheese. If you intend to take more pills for this vitamin, see your doctor.

Best home remedies for cavities (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

3) Salt water gargle

After a meal, mix salt and warm water and gargle with it. Saltwater removes adhesion from the teeth, which proves to be efficient.

When an injury or illness develops in the mouth, oral health practitioners frequently advise patients to use saltwater. Saltwater can even eliminate microorganisms that cause cavities.

home remedies for cavities (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

4) Green tea

Simple green tea is beneficial for your teeth. It battles nasty microorganisms in the mouth and strengthens your teeth. It also tastes excellent and helps avoid cavities. Green tea contains antioxidants that have powerful bacteria-killing effects. Additionally, drinking green tea reduces the pH level of saliva as well as tooth plaque.

Home remedies for cavities (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by maria)

5) Toothpaste

Fluoride toothpaste has been shown to help remineralize decayed teeth. However, excessive fluoride consumption has been linked to decreased IQ, bone fluorosis, hypertension, birth abnormalities, and other health problems.

Natural toothpastes that contain essential oils, prebiotics, and other necessary vitamins may benefit your oral health, particularly if they have natural antibacterial as well as anti-inflammatory characteristics.

Importance of home remedies for cavities(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

6) Garlic

Garlic is not only an excellent flavor enhancer, but it is also a nutritional powerhouse. Consuming raw garlic is also very good for your oral health. It contains antifungal and antibacterial characteristics, which function as a painkiller.

Chopping raw garlic releases a chemical known as allicin. Furthermore, allicin is powerful against bacteria. It can help prevent cavities and other oral illnesses.

Top home remedies for cavities (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by isabella)

7) Mouthwash

Fluoride treatment is an excellent approach for helping strengthen teeth and replenish lost nutrients. Because a lack of minerals may contribute to tooth damage, including fluoride mouthwash in your oral hygiene routine can be an effective home remedy for preventing cavities and decay.

8 home remedies for cavities (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by polina)

8) Vitamin C

Lemon contains Vitamin C and acids, which help destroy bacteria and relieve pain. As a result, you may use lemon to clean the teeth, reduce toothache, and even avoid cavities. Chew a piece of lemon in the mouth, then rinse with water. Vitamin C is beneficial to both your teeth and your gums.

Vitamin C assists in maintaining the connective cells in the gums strong and healthy, which keep your teeth in place — so deficiency can cause bleeding gums and cavities.

Importance of home remedies for cavities (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by pixabay)

We discovered that sugar is the most common cause of cavities, along with tooth decay.

Eating carbs (also known as sugar and starches) like milk, candy, soda, and cakes feeds the bacteria in the mouth. That bacteria generates acids, which eventually erode your enamel.

The end product is a cavity. That is why sugar promotes cavities, and avoiding it can improve your oral health in a variety of ways. Alternatively, proper dental hygiene might remove the microorganisms.