83-year-old triathlete Dr. Joseph Maroon shares key diet principles for longevity

At 83 years old, Dr. Joseph Maroon is not just a practicing neurosurgeon but also an avid triathlete. He credits his exceptional health and longevity to four key diet principles. His transformation began in his 40s when he was out of shape, reliant on fast food, and struggled to climb a flight of stairs.

This turning point, coupled with the death of his father, propelled him to overhaul his lifestyle. Through gradual changes, including adopting a healthier diet and regular exercise, Maroon has since completed eight Ironman Triathlons and placed second in his age category at the 2022 National Senior Games triathlon.

His journey from a fast-food-dependent lifestyle to a beacon of health and fitness is truly inspirational.

A dive into the triathlete’s diet principles

Triathlete Diet (Image via Unsplash/Ella Olsson)

Joseph Maroon's dietary overhaul is anchored on the Mediterranean diet, celebrated for seven consecutive years as the best diet by US News & World Report. This diet isn't about restriction but focuses on a plant-based regimen rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, legumes, and healthy fats like olive oil. Occasionally, it includes fatty fish and red meat.

Maroon praises this diet for its simplicity and the array of health benefits it offers, including reduced risks of heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease. His adherence to this diet showcases its feasibility and effectiveness in maintaining health and longevity.

Cutting out harmful ingredients

A critical component of Maroon's dietary principles is avoiding ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and trans fatty acids, alongside reducing sugar intake. He highlights the dangers of UPFs, which are often laden with unhealthy additives and bear little resemblance to their original ingredients.

These foods have been linked to serious health conditions like cancer, dementia, and cardiovascular diseases. Similarly, Maroon warns against the consumption of trans fats, which can adversely affect cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Triathlete Diet (Image via Unsplash/Vicky)

Despite the FDA's crackdown on artificial trans fats, vigilance is necessary as foods can still contain them in small amounts. Maroon's approach to diet emphasizes the importance of natural, whole foods over processed alternatives and the need for moderation in sugar consumption, aligning with his overarching philosophy of health and wellness.

Dr. Joseph Maroon's story is a powerful testament to the transformative power of diet and exercise. His journey from a sedentary lifestyle to becoming a triathlete competitor and health advocate in his 80s underscores the impact of dietary choices on our overall well-being.

By following a Mediterranean-style diet, avoiding ultra-processed foods and trans fats, and reducing sugar intake, Maroon has not only improved his physical health but has also become a symbol of aging gracefully.