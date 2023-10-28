Are allergies a sign of being genius? Study reports 44% allergy occurrence in high IQ group

If you have allergies and deal with problems like itchy eyes, a stuffy nose or even sneezing, you will be happy to know that there's a scientific study that says that those allergies might mean you're a genius.

The study found that out of people with a high IQ, 44% of them were dealing with an allergy like itchy eyes and stuffy noses. It's got everyone wondering; what's the connection?

Researchers are uncertain, but they have proposed that the immune system or genetics may play a role in the relationship between allergy and intelligence.

The aforemenrioned study has garnered much attention from experts who are urging further research to investigate the connection between allergy and brain function.

“Hyper brain/hyper body” theory – what the study reveals

44% reported more prone to allergy (Image via Unsplash/Brittany Colette)

A recent study focusing on the potential link between high intelligence and allergy has yielded interesting findings.

Conducted by researchers at American Mensa, Ltd., an organization catering to individuals with extraordinary IQs, the study explored the prevalence of any allergy within this high IQ group compared to the general population.

The study found that people with super high IQs, like above 160, have way more allergies. Among the people they surveyed, a whopping 44% reported having allergies, which is way higher than the 20% national average for their age group.

Now, this study isn't saying that being super smart causes any allergy, but it's showing a connection. It's like their immune systems is sensitive,, making them more prone to getting allergy.

The researchers propose a theory known as the "hyper brain/hyper body" theory, which suggests that individuals with high intellectual capacities may exhibit heightened sensory responses and alterations in immune and inflammatory reactions.

This theory may help explain the higher prevalence of allergy observed among the high IQ group.

Are allergies a sign of genius?

Depends on a lot of factors (image via Unsplash/ CDC)

This study's findings are important. If we know the risks linked to high IQs, we can help those prone to mental and physical health issues.

We need more research on biology, genes and environment. The study depended on what people said, so there could be biases.

Moreover, we still don't understand why smart people are more prone to allergies, so more research is needed to find the reason.

Despite the need for future investigation, the aforementioned study sheds light on an understudied area.

It offers valuable insights into the relationship between high intelligence and allergy occurrence. The question of whether allergy is a sign of genius remains unanswered.

However, the study's findings contribute to our evolving comprehension of the complex interplay between intelligence and health.

As researchers continue to explore the potential association, it's hoped that the findings pave the way for improved interventions and support mechanisms, including better allergy treatments tailored to individuals with high IQs.

In conclusion, the study's findings present intriguing possibilities regarding the connection between high intelligence and allergies.

While more research is needed, preliminary results challenge conventional understandings and open new avenues for investigation in the fields of intelligence and health.