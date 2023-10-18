Backlash against gym-goer for wardrobe malfunction sparks debate

A woman found herself at the center of controversy after experiencing a wardrobe malfunction at the gym. Canadian influencer Kylie Thompson faced wild criticism from some men who suggested that she should "wear clothes" to avoid such situations in public spaces.

While many women empathized with Thompson and shared their own stories of gym wardrobe malfunction, a divide emerged between the two sexes in response to her viral video uploaded on TikTok.

Gym-goer faces criticism following wardrobe malfunction

Kylie Thompson (Image sourced by Tiktok @kyliefit)

The video captured Thompson wearing a pair of grey bike shorts and a khaki top with a zip that ran through the middle.

As Thompson prepared to lift weights using a machine, the zip on her top unexpectedly burst open, prompting her to quickly cover her chest. She jokingly referred to the incident as a "new gym fear unlocked: wardrobe malfunctions."

Despite the clasp on the inside of her top being securely fastened, the force of the movement caused the split in the middle. Thompson expressed gratitude for the clasp, as it prevented her from being completely exposed.

The video gained rapid popularity, with women offering support and sharing their own wardrobe malfunction incidents at the gym. However, responses from men showed little sympathy for her situation.

"Maybe wear clothes instead of undergarments. I wish I was born 2000 years ago," lamented one man in the comments section of the video.

Another scoffed: "That’s why there’s something called shirts for public."

Unfortunately, there were also inappropriate and disrespectful comments made about Thompson's bust size. One man made an unacceptable remark, while others echoed similar sentiments that some women labeled as "gross."

In contrast, women flooded the comment section of the video with messages of support and understanding, sharing their own stories of gym wardrobe malfunctions to reassure Thompson.

Kylie Thompson (Image sourced by Tiktok @kyliefit)

Many shared their struggles with zip-up bras, wardrobe malfunctions on treadmills, and even moments of starting their periods while exercising.

"My zip bra does that literally all the time," commented one woman.

Another shared, "I had this exact malfunction on the treadmill recently."

There were also those who expressed their solidarity:

"This is why I’m never wearing the zip-up ones EVER AGAIN."

As the discussion continued, a woman shared a helpful tip for using a safety pin on the inside of zip-up bras to prevent future gym outfit failures.

Interestingly, concerns were also raised about Thompson's decision to have long hair down her back during her workout. Speculation emerged over the potential hazards of loose hair getting caught up in gym equipment.

The incident and subsequent reactions have sparked a broader conversation about gym etiquette, appropriate attire and personal safety during workouts.

While some argued that individuals should be mindful of their clothing choices to avoid embarrassing situations, others emphasized the importance of empathy and understanding, recognizing that accidents can happen to anyone.