BTS Jimin opens up about his mental health struggle

In the book Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record, BTS Jimin revealed a period of personal struggle he faced in early 2018. Jimin, known for his dedication and charismatic stage presence, shared how he suddenly experienced depression amid the intense demands of his profession and a relentless schedule.

This led him to isolate himself in his accommodations and wrestle with inner turmoil, questioning the meaning of happiness in their celebrity lives. The mental distress intensified under public scrutiny, not just in South Korea but worldwide.

Jimin's candid admission highlights the mental health challenges faced by even the most successful idols. He cried with fellow member Jungkook, who was also coping with struggles, during a drinking session. This revelation underscores the toll fame and demanding careers can take on K-pop stars.

Early 2018: Sudden Onset of Depression

He said:

I don't know why I was being like that, but it was a period where I just suddenly became depressed.

The Toll of the Entertainment Industry

BTS Jimin's depression was exacerbated by the intensity of his profession and a relentless schedule. He questioned whether the sacrifices made and the burdens borne as celebrities were worth it, stating:

It was like... we'd started to feel the things we'd lost in becoming singers, celebrities. I often thought, 'Is this happiness?'

Public Scrutiny Amplifies Distress

The constant public scrutiny, both in South Korea and globally, intensified his mental distress. He found himself struggling to cope with the pressures of fame, adding,

Supportive Friendship: Jimin and Jungkook

During this challenging time, BTS Jimin and Jungkook shared a heartfelt moment. Jimin recalled,

I was a bit worried about Jungkook... and so I asked the staff and they said he'd gone for a drink.

They had a conversation where Jimin learned about Jungkook's struggles. Jungkook shared,

But then Jimin suddenly appeared... I was pretty moved that Jimin had come. Because he'd come to comfort me.

BTS Jimin's openness about his mental health struggles sheds light on the human side of K-pop idols. His story serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness, even in the glamorous world of celebrity.

Lastly, about everyone in the band, the book Beyond the Story provides insight into the emotional journeys of BTS members, fostering connections with fans and emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness.