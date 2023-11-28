Can workout supplements help fight Alzheimer’s? New findings

A recent study suggests that workout supplements, specifically creatine, may hold potential in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. The neurodegenerative disorder affects millions of older adults.

Current treatments focus on targeting amyloid-β plaques in the brain. However, emerging evidence shows that workout supplements could offer an alternative approach.

The study explores the role of brain energy metabolism in AD. Impaired energy metabolism is a key characteristic observed in AD, occurring before the onset of symptoms.

The brain creatine system, responsible for maintaining energy levels, is disrupted in AD. That led researchers to investigate the potential benefits of creatine supplementation.

Is creatine a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease?

Creatine is a substance naturally found in the human body and is commonly used as a supplement by athletes to improve physical performance.

Recent research has shown that creatine supplementation may also have cognitive benefits, particularly when it comes to preventing and treating Alzheimer's disease.

The brain is one of the most metabolically active organs in the human body, requiring a constant supply of energy to carry out its functions. During periods of increased mental activity, the demand for energy can be even greater.

Creatine may help meet this demand by increasing the availability of a molecule called ATP, which provides the necessary energy to power brain cells.

Recent studies using Alzheimer's mouse models have shown that supplementing with creatine improves brain bioenergetics as well as AD biomarkers and cognition.

However, despite these promising findings, no human trials have investigated the potential benefits of creatine supplementation in Alzheimer's patients. That's where the latest research comes in.

In a new paper published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition, researchers suggest that creatine supplementation may hold promise as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

More human trials required to confirm the benefits of creatine in Alzheimer’s

The researchers point out that impaired brain energy metabolism is a key pathological hallmark of Alzheimer's disease that may provide a target for intervention.

They cite several animal studies showing that creatine supplementation can improve brain bioenergetics as well as AD biomarkers and cognition, suggesting that it may be a feasible supplement for Alzheimer's risk prevention and symptom treatment.

However, the researchers caution that more human trials are needed to investigate the potential benefits of creatine supplementation in Alzheimer's patients. Currently, there are no clinical trials investigating creatine supplementation as a potential treatment.

The aforementioned research has sparked excitement among experts. If the findings can be replicated in humans, creatine could provide a safe and inexpensive treatment option for a disease for which there's currently no cure.

In conclusion, while there's currently no cure for Alzheimer's disease, recent research has suggested that creatine supplementation may hold promise as a potential treatment option.

While this research is still in its infancy and more clinical trials will be needed to fully investigate the potential benefits, it represents a promising avenue for future research into this devastating disease.