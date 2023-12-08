Cat ownership shown to have real impact on schizophrenia, study finds

People with schizophrenia have a lot on their plate, but now they have even more to worry about. A new study conducted by Queensland researchers has shown that cat ownership doubles the risk of schizophrenia and psychotic disorders.

Cats have been long associated with being cute and cuddly, but what many people don't know is that they might also have a dark secret. New research suggests that owning a cat could potentially double a person's risk of developing schizophrenia-related disorders.

Cat ownership doubles the risk of schizophrenia

Conducted several studies on this (Image via Unsplash/ Daria Shatova)

The study, carried out by psychiatrist John McGrath and his team from the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research, reviewed 17 studies published over the past four decades from multiple countries, including the US and the UK. They found a significant association between owning cats and an increased likelihood of developing schizophrenia-related disorders.

Individuals exposed to our mysterious feline allies were approximately twice as likely to develop these mental health conditions.

The notion that cat ownership might be linked to schizophrenia risk first appeared in a 1995 study, which pointed to exposure to a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii as a potential cause. T. gondii is primarily transmitted through undercooked meat or contaminated water, but can also be contracted through cat bites or contact with infected cat feces.

While approximately 40 million people in the US may be infected, most are asymptomatic. Nevertheless, researchers have discovered that T. gondii can infiltrate the central nervous system and influence neurotransmitters. It potentially leads to personality changes, emergence of psychotic symptoms, and even serious disorders like this.

Cats and mental health: should cat owners be concerned?

Unsure about the mental disorders (Image via Unsplash/ Sander Sammy)

Although this study strengthens the connection between cat ownership and schizophrenia-related disorders, it's essential to approach the results with caution. The researchers acknowledge that the majority of the studies were case-control studies, which can't establish cause and effect.

Furthermore, the quality of some studies was low, potentially influencing the outcomes. Findings were inconsistent across the studies, suggesting that more research is needed to understand the precise time frame and factors that contribute to the cat-exposure-schizophrenia equation.

In their conclusion, the researchers emphasize the need for more high-quality studies involving large, representative samples. The goal is to gain a better understanding of cat ownership as a potential risk-modifying factor for mental disorders. This fascinating topic continues to puzzle researchers, and there's much more to uncover in the intricate relationship between cats and mental health.

Should cat owners be alarmed? The study's findings certainly raise intriguing questions about the potential impact of our feline companions on mental health. However, it's important to remember that owning a cat doesn't guarantee the development of schizophrenia. As more research is conducted, the specifics of this connection will become clearer, allowing for better-informed discussions on the topic.

So we're left with more questions than answers. But one thing that is clear is that there are several factors at play here, and it'll be important to consider all of them when building our case for cat ownership. And yet, despite its limitations, this study is just the latest in a growing body of data suggesting there may be a link between cat ownership and schizophrenia.