China’s viral food trend ‘stir-fried stone’ is taking the internet by storm

A viral food trend known as soudui, meaning “suck and throw,” has been gaining popularity online in recent days. However, this dish was already popular among Chinese people even before it became viral on social media platforms.

To make this dish, stones are cooked in a wok using chili oil, garlic, and rosemary. Other spices are also added, depending on the flavors preferred by customers. One serving of these stir-fried stones costs about $2. The main way to enjoy this dish is to suck and throw the stones after enjoying the flavors.

This dish is not new and is believed to have originated centuries ago in the Hubei province of China. This habit reportedly originated due to the lack of enough sustenance for the Chinese boatmen who ran out of food and had to rely on stones.

Stones do not have a taste. However, some people believe that those taken from freshwater lakes carry a very good taste and can improve appetite.

Chinese social media platforms Xiaohongshu and Weibo were the ones who publicized this trend on social media.

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram had mixed reactions to this dish. Some people pointed out that stones would be very unhygienic to suck because they might contain dirt and microbes, while others found this traditional dish to be an important part of their culture.

Asian cuisine has a lot of unique practices, and stir-fried stones are among the most popular foods. The stones can be thrown after sucking all the flavorful spices or even washed to prepare a new batch of this food. Some people even keep the stones as a souvenir.

No matter what people say, this food is definitely taking over the internet. It is true that this dish does not provide any significant nutritional value. Stones do not contain any nutrients in them and are discarded from the dish. It also does not provide any macro or micronutrients.

Experts say that this dish is useless and should not be promoted. Others argue that it's all about enjoying the flavor of all the spices and, hence, should continue. The rich aroma and flavor in the seasoning lure customers to these shops, and it isn't a bad idea to consume this dish just for the flavors if you are really interested. However, nutritionally speaking, the dish offers no significant benefits.

